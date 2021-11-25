Adèles 30’s new album calls for a mixed case of wines, spirits and drinks

Adele is one of my oldest friends. Okay, not really. But ever since she released her debut album, “19”, in 2008, she’s been by my side through the ups and downs of my 20s and now, my 30s.

When I ended my first relationship, she was there with “First Love”, putting to song my competing feelings of guilt and ambivalence. “Rolling in the Deep” accompanied my frantic, non-rhythmic dance whenever it was performed at bars or weddings. Her third album, “25”, was released a few years after I graduated from college. I was in the throes of my first real job, but I was personally struggling, a puzzling time of quarter-life crisis and existential angst.

In the midst of those heady and confusing years of adult youth, an Adèle album was an invitation to open a bottle of wine, alone or with friends. Paradoxically feeling perfumed while mitigating the feelings that his albums would inevitably arouse.

Recently released, her latest album, “30”, features almost the same track that’s dubbed I Drink Wine for god’s sake. But if “25” found me drinking a bottle of wine to drown my tears, “30” is a simple drink and a walk in the park as the sun fades to collect my thoughts and clear my head . The new album is more dynamic than her previous endeavors, self-confident and confident, and Adele once again supernaturally echoed my own stage in life.

Personally, I’m getting ready to take a long bath with a glass of red with my best friend, because the wine writer in me can’t help but associate his latest album with a drink. But as Adele’s musical credentials, from nods to Judy Garland to gospel music in Motown and beyond, mark a growth in her lyrics and delivery, I’ve also looked beyond wine to drink while savoring 30 and her skyrocketing exploration of motherhood, love, divorce, and self-care.

“Foreigners by nature”: The first song on the album and evoking languid strings, Adele hums about new love, singing I’ve never seen the sky this color before, it’s like I’m noticing everything a little bit more. If that doesn’t describe the Gulp Hablos orange verdejo-sauvignon blanc blend, I don’t know what the telltale color of an autumn sunset is, and on the palate, a taste of apricot and rind. of candied citrus fruits.

“Easy for me”: The power of Adele’s voice on this debut single from the album, echoes her other hits “Someone Like You” and “Hello”, a reminder of her control, reach and depth as a singer. . L. Aubry Fils Brut Champagnes are classic, with dark honey tones and a hint of sweet pear. Madness, but for my part, I toast the return of a queen.

“My little love”: I’m not a parent and don’t plan on being anytime soon, but “My Little Love” is sobering and increases my fear that I will likely fail as a caregiver! This drink pairing can be done in two ways: a classic stiff martini to check a bit for the reality that in fact my failures might not just be in my head, after all! (I don’t skip the vermouth and, in fact, I prefer the sweet gentian and floral flavors of Italian varieties, like Cocchi Americano.)

Or option B: A non-alcoholic beverage adjacent to wine, like Acid Leagues Wine Proxies, that gives my hands something to do (eg, hold a wine glass in a bad mood) but I can stay lucid about my life choices without a spiral. Either way, I’m still crying.

“Cry Your Heart Out”: Okay, I got past the first tears. Cry with all your heart, clean your face, indeed! This poppy number requires something that matches its energy, like the yuzu flavor of lunar hard salts. At 4.9% alcohol and made from Japanese yuzu citrus, it’s floral, sparkling and deliciously tangy.

“Oh my God and can I get it”: The mood boosters from the middle of the album continue with two songs about letting yourself be enjoyed in a new love and looking for something beyond the casual. They’re both fun and light, look for Denny Binis Spuma Vino Frizzante, a sorbara-based Lambrusco that bubbles and is reminiscent of strawberry soda (but without the cloying sweetness).

“I am drinking wine”: During her recent CBS interview with Oprah, Adele revealed that she quit drinking at some point in the making of this album. It’s a great way to really get to know yourself, it’s just to drink water and be sober like anything, she said. This song, which she told Vogue was about letting go of her ego (So I hope I learn to push myself / Stop trying to be someone else), would be great with Long Island, New York’s Wolffer Estate non-alcoholic Verjuice, made from sustainably grown chardonnay and merlot but not allowed to ferment. The verjus (French for green juice) is fresh and simple, with tropical notes of unripe mango and the crunchy finish one would expect from cool climate wines traditionally made in the region.

“Parking all night” (with Erroll Garner): A song about the intoxicating feeling of falling in love with someone new, according to Rolling Stone, “All Night Parking” is best paired with an easy-drinking glass, without thinking too much about red, like Pas de Problemes pinot noir. The informal name itself, which roughly translates to ignoring potential issues, hints at what’s in the bottle: unfussy, fresh fruit flavors.

“Woman like me”: This, my friends, is a burning diss track album. Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy? … it’s so sad a man as if you could be so lazy. I don’t know about you, but someone will need aloe for these burns. Or maybe mezcal, like mezcal Vicio from Dock Street Spirits mixed in like a negroni, it maybe has the bitter bite of forgetting that Adele took you out like that.

“Wait”: Throughout “30”, Adele opens up about her wounds, her divorce, her motherhood, finding herself in chaos. In this ballad, Adele is accompanied by a choir of friends, she told Oprah. Their inclusion (wait / let the time be patient) reinforces its gospel service, a message to find support from those around you. With that in mind, call up your friends for an evening of listening and take out the big guns, namely the Schplinks 3 Liter Canned Veltliner Gruner, full of invigorating acidity and hints of lemon.

“To be loved” and “Love is a game”: The last two songs are two sides of a love coin: the emotional turmoil and tension of deciding to leave a relationship versus the whimsical, faded intoxicating of a new love on the horizon. It’s a punch of injury and romance, but the coupling ends the album on a very positive note. Why not try something new, like in the Beaujolais Nouveau-inspired wine from Philly’s Mural City Cellars. The wine is a spicy and balanced offering made with Chambourcin grapes from New Jersey and everything that makes the new relationship exciting, striking and intriguing.