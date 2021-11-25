NFT vs Hollywood: Is blockchain technology about to shake up the entertainment industries?

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is arguably a metaphor for the dangers of the Industrial Revolution; a hideous monster made alive by human alteration and mastery of nature.

But in our digital age – which some have dubbed the Fourth Industrial Revolution – what is left to manipulate? And what formidable powers could be liberated by disrupting the world order?

Enter Quentin Tarantino, who this month announced plans to make seven non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to his cult film “Pulp Fiction”. Tarantino’s NFTs will include handwritten script pages, audio commentary, and other “secret” material only available to the owner.

NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity rendered using blockchain technology. Stored on computers and impossible to destroy, they are unique and make it easier to prove ownership of an artistic work. They are essentially a new way to generate scarcity and value.

However, the project of the director of Django Unchained is disputed, in the context of a potentially historic lawsuit. Entertainment company Miramax claims Tarantino’s plan will violate their rights to the film and is suing him to prevent the sale of the digital artwork.

For its part, Tarantino insists that he has the right to sell NFTs under his existing contract.

While the case may be unique, the use of DTV by artists is not. Musician Grimes sold NFTs of her work for $ 6 million (€ 5.3 million), Star Trek actor William Shatner made $ 90,000 (€ 80,197.83) with virtual trading cards and actress Lindsay Lohan traded pictures of her face for cash.

These activities are part of a copyright sales windfall taking place in the entertainment industry. Stars including Tina turner, Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan have all taken advantage of a new market dominated by streaming; with the sustainability of their hit songs allowing them to capitalize on an evolving listening landscape.

But how will Tarantino’s trial go? Are NFTs on a collision course with copyright law? And what potential do they have to shake up the entertainment industry?

People against NFTs

Some argue that while NFTs represent an important new technological development, they are not going to change much when it comes to ownership.

“This is a 2021 way for people to make money from their assets,” says Michael Coyle, attorney at Lawdit Solicitors.

Lawdit was established in 2001 as an internet-based law firm and represents the cryptocurrency, Litecoin. Coyle believes NFTs need to interact with existing legislation on data protection, intellectual property and contract law. He estimates that we are five to seven years away from specific blockchain legislation and that NFTs should be treated like other commodities.

“There is no difference between a t-shirt and an NFT,” he says.

“A lot of supposedly cool people will think that because it’s a blockchain, people can do whatever they want and there won’t be any rules that apply to it.”

However, lawyer Harry Richt disagrees.

“The dispute between Miramax and Tarantino clearly illustrates a clash between the new and the old that has been brewing since NFTs became mainstream,” said Richt.

Miramax’s case against Tarantino is based on a ’90s deal before computers were widely used. Meanwhile, some of the intellectual property, safety, and contract laws (which vary from country to country) governing DTVs were developed even before car ownership was common.

The idea that the contract would take into account DTVs is impossible, says Richt. But in his view, Tarantino’s “reserved rights” to the film – which include remake rights and interactive media – may include the creation of NFT.

If the case goes to court, it could set a precedent for artists in the future.

“We are securing a prominent place in the face of these established regimes challenged by an unprecedented flow of innovation,” Richt adds.

“We could get some clarification through much needed legal precedent to help mature and further stimulate the growth of NFT and broader blockchain ecosystems. “

NFT for art?

So, for Tarantino, the NFT Shatner and Grimes are a digital boon. But that might not be good news for artists at the bottom of the creative ladder, or for that matter, for the public.

Dr Neil Fox, Associate Professor of Film Practice and Pedagogy at Falmouth University, fears that this is another way ordinary people will be excluded from film and film history.

“It’s a joy and a pleasure to be able to see scripts, props and costumes in museums and exhibitions open to the public, but we are seeing a shift to a narrower and more exclusive medium,” he says. .

For some, NFTs present the same dangers as streaming services, which offer low incomes to artists while increasing the share of large companies. At the same time, Fox fears that the very audience whose loyalty makes a career in cinema will be left out of this new technological era.

“The richest 1% … will no doubt be able to step up and reap the benefits,” says Fox.

But the ability of NFTs to make digital work measurable could prove vital in our new industrial wave. The famous video ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ reached an NFT value of $ 760,999 (€ 620,995), proving their value for viral thrills.

The Tarantino case can turn the copyright world upside down, or it can be settled quietly out of court. But lawmakers and artists will have to come to terms with the fact that NFTs are here to stay, and their potential to disrupt the established order is only unfolding.