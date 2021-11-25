Films to be released in December 2021 | Hollywood, Bollywood, English, Hindi, All languages





The holiday season is fast approaching and many new and upcoming films are coming to our screens soon. So we present to you the films coming in December 2021. We have listed films of all genres, categories and languages. With so many movies coming out throughout the year, some are doomed to slip through the cracks (which is why we’ve made it easy for you and categorized them into categories like “Disney Magic,” ” Superheroes ”and“ TV Spin-Offs. ”From Doctor Strange 2 and Venom to Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, we’ve got you covered. Films to be released in December 2021 December 2021 has been a big month at the movies, featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix 4, Mr. Frost, and The Highwayman 2 – The Dark Knight Rises, among others. There are also still upcoming Marvel’s Shang-Chi, Dune, and No Time to Die, the December 2020 films that were postponed due to the 2020 flu pandemic. Kicking off in January is the exciting sequel to Marvel’s Shang-Chi series, featuring the Burmese martial artist and directed by Wong Kar-Wai. We’ll meet up with Spider-Man: No Way Home a week later, a sequel to last year’s Spider-Man: Revenge of the Green Goblin. In February, we’ll see a reboot of Dune with Michael Fassbender in the lead role. Mars brings us another Matrix movie, released 10 years after the last in this franchise. But from now on, let’s just talk about the holiday season and next month, December. And take a look at the films coming in December 2021. Read more: BMF Season 2: release date, episode 1, plot, cast, when to expect? Films to be released in December 2021 02 December 2021 Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021)

Akhanda (2021) 03 December 2021 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Alley of Nightmares (2021)

Tadap (2021)

Bob Biswas (2021)

Teeja Punjab (2021)

Thalli Pogathey (2021)

A story with many ends (2021)

Godavari (2021) 04 December 2021 December 10, 2021 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

at will (2021)

Ladki: Step Into the Dragon Girl (2021)

Muddy (2021)

Divaswapna (2021) December 15, 2021 Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff (2021) December 17, 2021 Spider-Man: No Path Home (2021)

Pushpa: The Ascension – Part 1 (2021) December 22, 2021 Matrix resurrections (2021) 23 December 2021 24 December 2021 Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

’83 (2021)

Brahmastra (2021)

Atrangi Ré (2021)

Ghanaian (2021)

The port (2021)

Aankhen 2 (2021)

Agent (2021)

Meow (2021)

Kunjeldho (2021)

Toned film (2021) December 31, 2021 The December 2021 films include The Matrix 4, the sequel to the remake of the original 1999 franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home makes up for some of those missed installments from 2020 as Peter Parker tries to be a father again, even if he is. he faces a new threat from Parker Industries co-founder Norman Osborn and Maya Jones, his former protégé and now HYDRA agent. Read more:Hard Knocks Colts Episode 3 release date in US, UK, Australia and worldwide Films to be released in December 2021 and 2022 This list features all theatrical, streaming, and live DVD movies coming out in 2022. From superhero movies like Black Panther 2 to romantic comedies like Marry Me (starring Sandra Bullock), or sci-fi thrillers like Avatar 2 (the first of several sequel to the 2009 box office blockbuster), you’ll be busy watching all of these movies. There are so many movies coming out in 2022 that you might have to go into suspend mode for a second just to get over it. Check out Marry Me or the sci-fi thriller Avatar 2, or stop by the movies to see all the expected Marvel sequels, the next big romantic comedy, and more. The sheer volume of movies coming out in 2022 is enough to make your head spin, but, since you’re obviously not new to the cinematic game, I’m sure you can still generate excitement for at least some of the dots. ‘between them. So that was all about the movies that come out in December 2021. Hope you like our approach.

