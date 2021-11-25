Warner Music Group Wins Multiple 2022 Grammy Nominations





Warner Music Group, one of the ‘Big Three’ record companies and the third largest in the global music industry, has multiple nominations in various categories for its artists and eclectic music at the 2022 Grammy. The nominees have been announced at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning. This year definitely tells a story of six decades of creative excellence from Warner Music Group. With a career spanning more than 17 nominations, Joni Mitchell will be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year and has also won a nomination for the landmark album. Brandi Carlile continues her rise to stardom with 5 nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the Year while Atlantic Silk Sonic’s phenomenal debut racked up four nominations bringing the Brunos Grammy total to 31 nominees. With the launch of his new album in 2022, Saweetie received two nominations, including Best New Artist. Other nominees include Nonesuchs Rhiannon Giddens, Mac Millers Swimming in Circles, David Guettas Hero, Rufus Du Sols Alive, Illeniums Fallen Embers, Mastodons Pushing the tides, Reprises Deftones, Brandy Clarkss Same Devil for Best Performance and Song of the Year at the American roots for A Beautiful Sound. Andra Day notched the nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media while Griff and Mike Shinoda notched nominations in the same category as Best Remixed Recording. Deftones also won two nominations in the Best Rock and Best Metal category. Coldplay was nominated in the Best Pop Duo Group category and Cardi B won the nominations for Best Rap Performance. The Atlantics Ed Sheeran for Song of the Year and ADAs Jimmie Allen for Best New Artist also land in the Big Four categories. Warner is a place where quality and diversity matter. It brings original artists to the world stage with an incredible array of categories Pop, Rap, R&B, Rock, Country, Dance / Electronic, Latin, American Roots, Blues, Folk, Classical, Musical Theater, Soundtracks, Historical, and more. . Congratulations to all of the GRA Grammy 2022 nominees.

