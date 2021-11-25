Entertainment
Bollywood actresses who love to do YOGA to stay in shape!
New
In this article, we introduce you to some Bollywood actresses who enjoy practicing yoga as part of their daily routine. Looked!
Nov 25, 2021 5:09 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: There are a lot of actresses in Bollywood who enjoy practicing yoga on a daily basis. Yoga helps them stay healthy and fit. Here are some stars who practice yoga regularly and show the public why it is so important in our lives.
1) Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty has always shown her love for yoga. She has been practicing yoga for over 18 years now. The actress also released a DVD called Shilpas Yoga which was a big hit.
2) Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses who love to practice Yoga. She also inspires many fans to follow in her footsteps.
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Dangal TV Cast Talks About Yoga, Its Benefits & Their Favorite Asana
3) Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is the actress who has yoga asanas like no one else. Fit and healthy, the actress has posted various photos and videos while doing different yoga poses on her social media platforms.
4) Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan practices her yoga daily as part of her workout routine. She also supports yoga and asks her fans to practice it to keep the body fit and healthy. She also opened a yoga studio in Mumbai as a business venture.
5) Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys doing yoga in her daily routine. Her routine includes power yoga and hot yoga. The actress has also said in numerous interviews that yoga has helped her lose weight after pregnancy.
6) Parineeti Chopra
Actress Parineeti Chopra started practicing yoga even before entering Bollywood. She is a regular yoga practitioner now and you can easily see the transformation the actress has gone through over the years.
For more TV, digital and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Also read: The practice of yoga helped Vivana Singh take action
