Bollywood actresses who love to do YOGA to stay in shape!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of actresses in Bollywood who enjoy practicing yoga on a daily basis. Yoga helps them stay healthy and fit. Here are some stars who practice yoga regularly and show the public why it is so important in our lives.

1) Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has always shown her love for yoga. She has been practicing yoga for over 18 years now. The actress also released a DVD called Shilpas Yoga which was a big hit.

2) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses who love to practice Yoga. She also inspires many fans to follow in her footsteps.

3) Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is the actress who has yoga asanas like no one else. Fit and healthy, the actress has posted various photos and videos while doing different yoga poses on her social media platforms.

4) Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan practices her yoga daily as part of her workout routine. She also supports yoga and asks her fans to practice it to keep the body fit and healthy. She also opened a yoga studio in Mumbai as a business venture.

5) Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys doing yoga in her daily routine. Her routine includes power yoga and hot yoga. The actress has also said in numerous interviews that yoga has helped her lose weight after pregnancy.

6) Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra started practicing yoga even before entering Bollywood. She is a regular yoga practitioner now and you can easily see the transformation the actress has gone through over the years.

