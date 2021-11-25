NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who’s performing during Cowboys and Lions games in 2021?

It wouldn’t be an NFL Thanksgiving game without some memorable halftime performances in Cowboys and Lions games.

The Cowboys use their Thanksgiving halftime show to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. This is the 25th year of their partnership. The headlining halftime performer this year is country music star Luke Combs.

The Lions will have a halftime show for the first time in two years after last year’s performance was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s artist is Big Sean, who grew up in Detroit and is a huge Lions fan.

Here’s what you need to know about halftime performances in Thanksgiving games in 2021.

Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

This year's halftime performer is the star of country music Luc Combs.

“The energy and spirit of Luke Comb is exactly what we need to bring the campaign to light at this pivotal year and especially as so many people grapple with pandemic poverty,” said Charlotte Jones, Executive Vice President and Brand Manager of the Cowboys and Past Chairman of the Salvation Army National Advisory Board . “We’re so excited for Combs to perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I’m sure will inspire hope and generosity.”

Over its 25-year history, the Cowboys halftime show has brought together a variety of performers, such as Asane Brown, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez and Kenny Chesney, to name a few.

Who is Luke Combs?

Combs, 31, was named 2021 Artist of the Year at this year’s CMAs. This will be his first time headlining a halftime show in a Thanksgiving game. Combs is from North Carolina and said he was a huge football fan. He is also friends with Ezekiel Elliott.

“Considering I’m a huge football fan, the Dallas Cowboys were always on TV on Thanksgiving Day growing up, so it’s a complete honor to be a part of their 25th Thanksgiving halftime show supporting the campaign. Salvation Army Red Kettle. Said Combs.

Her most recent single, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get,” debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 All Genre chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It was her 11th consecutive number one single.

Thanksgiving Lions Halftime Show

In the 82nd Thanksgiving game for Lions, hip-hop artist and rapperBig sean will be headlining their halftime show at Ford Field. Big Sean was probably picked because he’s a Lions fan after growing up in Detroit.

“There are people who have tried to buy the team or own it to help change things, and that is not happening,” Big Sean said in an interview with ESPN on the year. last. “So I hope the Lions, I pray they come together. But, I’m a die-hard. I’m a Lions fan for life, so I roll with them anyway.”

It’s also not the first time Big Sean has performed at a Thanksgiving halftime show. He was the headliner of the Lions show in 2015. In previous halftime shows in Detriot, the Osborne brothers, Mike Posner, Jason Derulo and Andy Grammer for the past several years.

Who is Big Sean?

Big Sean is a hip-hop artist and rapper who has been on the music scene for a decade. His most recent album, titled Detroit 2 , dropped in 2020 and became his third consecutive No.1 solo album to hit the Billboard 200 chart.

The most recent version of Big Sean, What you expect , was released on October 29. He collaborated with Hit-Boy for this project.

2021 NFL Thanksgiving Calendar