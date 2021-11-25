Lin Manuel Miranda and Disney filmmakers traveled to Colombia to prepare ‘Encanto’: NPR

Lin Manual Miranda, who wrote songs for the new Disney film Charm, traveled to Colombia with crew members to learn about the country’s history. Charm celebrates the culture of the country.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Disney has released its 60th animated film. It’s a musical starring a little girl who lives with her family in a fictional village in Colombia.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “COLOMBIA, MI ENCANTO”)

CARLOS VIVES: (Vocals) Colombia.

CORNISH: Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs for “Encanto,” which celebrates the culture of the South American country. NPR Mandalit del Barco reports.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: “Encanto” takes place in an enchanted city hidden in the mountains.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: Where the world is just a little more spiritual and a little more magical than anywhere else.

DEL BARCO: Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote eight original songs for the film in English and Spanish.

MIRANDA: We’ve all turned to Colombia because it’s sort of the homeland of magical realism in literature and culture and the homeland of the great Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

DEL BARCO: The story of “Encanto” is based on a charm. Madrigals live in a magical house and each member of the large family has a magical gift. Mom has healing powers. Tia Pepa’s moods control the weather. Cousin Camilo can change shape and Cousin Antonio can talk to animals.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “CHARM”)

RAVI CABOT-CONYERS: (Like Antonio) Uh-huh, uh-huh. I understand you.

DEL BARCO: But Mirabel, 15, is different from the others.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “CHARM”)

STEPHANIE BEATRIZ: (As Mirabel) I might not be very strong like Luisa or effortlessly perfect like Isabela.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) But what is your gift?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Oh, Mirabel didn’t have one.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) Didn’t receive a gift?

BEATRIZ: (As Mirabel) Gift or no gift, I’m just as special as the rest of my family.

DEL BARCO: Mirabel has dark curly hair and wears glasses, and she plays the accordion – a little. She is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, an actress in the TV series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the movie “In The Heights”. There is another family member, Bruno, voiced by John Leguizamo. He can see the future, but he’s the misunderstood uncle, an outcast.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “CHARM”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, vocals) We’re not talking about Bruno – no, no, no. We’re not talking about Bruno.

DEL BARCO: Mirabel goes in search of secrets about Bruno. To prepare for “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda traveled with his father, Luis, and the film crew in 2018. During a two-week research trip, they met architects, botanists and families . And they visited the Gabriel Garcia Marquez Foundation.

MIRANDA: We went to Cartagena. We went to Bogota. We went to the town of Palenque. We climbed into the mountains to a town called Barichara, somehow explored the incredible diversity of Colombian culture and life, and listened to music every step of the way.

DEL BARCO: Miranda says they discovered instruments unique to Colombia, including the tiple, a 12-string guitar, and musical styles like the waltz-like bambuco.

MIRANDA: It’s 3/4 time, which is really rare for a Disney song.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “CHARM”)

BEATRIZ: (like Mirabel, singing) I can’t move mountains. I can’t make flowers bloom.

DEL BARCO: The soundtrack has touches of reggaeton and salsa, cumbia and mapale. In the style of Colombian folk music, Miranda also wrote a vallenato inspired by Carlos Vives.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “COLOMBIA, MI ENCANTO”)

VIVES: (Song in Spanish).

MIRANDA: And I do my best impression of Carlos Vives as a songwriter. So having the great Carlos Vives, who is one of my heroes, having him record the song with his band and his musicians brought a whole new level of authenticity.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VIVES: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Vives recently told Billboard that he has fought to present his country in a positive way, to show its beauty and diversity.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VIVES: (Speaking Spanish).

DEL BARCO: The diversity in “Encanto” is not only musical. Members of the Madrigal family are Afro-Latino, indigenous and mixed race.

JUAN RENDON: Colombia is a place of crossbreeding. These differences are celebrated.

DEL BARCO: Juan Rendon, who was born and raised in Cali, Colombia, was one of the cultural consultants of “Encanto”, as was Natalie Osma of Bogota. The two met the filmmakers for the first time while making a behind-the-scenes documentary in the film “Zootopia”. For “Encanto”, they trained Miranda and the directors in Colombian history and introduced them to citrus lulo fruits, ajiaco soup and arepas, stuffed corn cakes – also, typical gestures.

RENDON: There’s a scene where Mirabel points with her mouth, for example (laughs). It’s something we do all the time. In Colombia, it is frowned upon to point the finger at something. It’s kind of like bad manners, so people often point the finger at it.

DEL BARCO: Osma says the film also celebrates another element found in Garcia Marquez’s novels.

NATALIE OSMA: You see butterflies. You see hummingbirds. Like, you see magic in every place.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “DOS ORUGUITAS”)

SEBASTIAN YATRA: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: For one scene, Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra sings two amorous caterpillars. Together they turn into butterflies.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “DOS ORUGUITAS”)

YATRA: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: “Fly to the future”, says the song. It’s a symbolic mantra for Disney’s new Latina heroine.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “DOS ORUGUITAS”)

YATRA: (Singing in Spanish).

DEL BARCO: Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.