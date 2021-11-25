Entertainment
Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 am EST | Minnesota News
AP-US-VIRUS-EPIDEMIC
Families struggle to plan the 2nd Thanksgiving pandemic
The second Thanksgiving of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as a resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the United States to 95,000 a day and caused alarming increases in hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona. American families face dilemmas over gatherings that have become laden with the same political debates and over coronaviruses consuming other arenas. Many of those who skipped traditional gatherings last year, before vaccines were available, put aside their worries and come together again. Others choose to be cautious, stick with smaller groups, and avoid travel.
AP-US-THANKSGIVING-PARADE
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
NEW YORK (AP) The Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in its entirety, having been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic last year. The line of balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, performers and Santa Claus again began to roam 2 1/2 miles of Manhattan streets on Thursday morning. Participants were confined to a single block or sometimes pre-registered last year. Spectators were excluded in 2020 but are lining up the road again this time. The Thanksgiving Parade is the latest holiday event in the United States to make a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic. However, some security measures continue. Parade staff and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and most must wear masks.
AP-EU-VIRUS-EPIDEMIC-GERMANY
Merkel: ‘Sad day’ as Germany scores 100,000 COVID deaths
BERLIN (AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of a very sad day as her country became the last to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The national disease control agency said on Thursday it had recorded 351 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total COVID-19 toll to 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to cross this milestone, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The longtime German leader, who currently holds the post of guard until her successor is sworn in, has warned that hundreds of more deaths are already on the horizon. The Robert Koch Institute said Germany had set a record 75,961 confirmed cases per day in the past 24 hours.
AP-EU-VIRUS-EPIDEMIC-NOL-MARKETS
European Christmas markets open with caution as COVID cases rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Some of Europe’s Christmas markets are opening cautiously amid rising coronavirus infections. In Germany, the picturesque Frankfurt market is opened up to a larger area to reduce crowds. Budapest markets are closed and customers must show proof of vaccination. It’s a huge relief for traders to be open after losing their Christmas business last year despite the restrictions. An ornament seller says he can cover his bills if he can stay open for three weeks. But that’s not sure after two regions in Germany shut down their markets and Austria shut down amid a 10-day nationwide lockdown. With the closures, the money tourists would spend on restaurants, hotels and other businesses is gone.
FRANCE-VERAN VIRUS OUTBREAK
France opts for the 3rd blows, not confinement, to fight against the new wave
PARIS (AP) France has launched a plan to give reminders to all adults, opting against a lockdown or additional curfew, to help fight a worrying rise in infections in the country. French Health Minister Olivier Veran presented the plans at a press conference on Thursday, in which he reduced the time interval between the second and third shot from six to five months. Veran says France already has enough vaccines to launch the national recall campaign. Veran also introduced a series of measures to tighten screws on mask wearing in public spaces and said the country’s COVID pass would become invalid if a person did not receive a reminder within seven months. a second dose.
AP-EU-VIRUS-EPIDEMIC-EUROPE-VACCINATION-CHILDREN
European regulator clears Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) The European Union medicines regulator has cleared the Pfizers coronavirus vaccine for use in children 5 to 11 years old. Thursday’s decision paves the way for the administration of vaccines to millions of elementary school students amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe. This is the first time that the European Medicines Agency has authorized a vaccine against COVID-19 for use in young children. The agency said it recommended granting an indication extension for the COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccine to include use in children aged 5 to 11.
VIRUS-EUROPE-CERTIFICATES EPIDEMIC
EU warns different virus measures put free travel at risk
BRUSSELS (AP) European Union warns members they risk undermining the 27-nation blocks’ COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new uncoordinated restrictions some are introducing in an attempt to thwart a rise cases. As coronavirus cases increase, many countries have started to tighten the rules around unvaccinated people. Some German states, for example, now require proof of vaccination and daily negative tests. From next month, Italy will require proof of vaccination or of having recovered to gain access to holiday activities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Thursday that there is “a clear risk that different approaches between countries could endanger confidence in the COVID certificate system and undermine free movement in the Union .
AP-EU-MIGRATION-FRANCE-BRITAIN
France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea
CALAIS, France (AP) The French president urges European neighbors to do more to stop the flow of illegal immigration to France after 27 people died in a shipwreck in the English Channel. President Emmanuel Macron has said that when migrants arrive on French shores hoping to get to Britain, it is already too late. France’s interior minister said pregnant women and children were among the 27 migrants killed as they tried to cross the Channel in a small boat that sank. The minister also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker allegedly involved in the murderous crossing. Macron, who was speaking during a visit to Croatia, said France was deploying army drones as part of the increased efforts to patrol the northern French coast.
AP-EU-RUSSIA-COAL-MINE-FIRE
Russian Siberian coal mine fire kills 11
MOSCOW (AP) Russian authorities say a fire in a coal mine in Siberia has left 11 dead and more than 40 injured. Dozens of others are still trapped. According to a Russian news agency, the fire broke out in the Kemerovo region in southwest Siberia. He said the coal dust caught fire and the smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident and most of them were evacuated. A total of 35 people remained trapped in the mine. Efforts to save the others were halted Thursday afternoon due to a threat of explosion.
BC-AF-SOMALIA-EXPLOSION
Al-Shabab explosion at school in Somali capital kills at least 8
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) Witnesses say a large explosion occurred outside a school in a busy area of the Somali capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least eight people, including students. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. A plume of smoke rose over Mogadishu on Thursday after the explosion near a school. Al-Shabab said in a statement broadcast by its Andalusian radio that it had targeted Western officials escorted by an African Union peacekeeping convoy. The extremist group linked to al-Qaida frequently targets the capital with attacks.
