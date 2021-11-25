“AGT” Nightbirde star provides update on cancer treatment





Nightbirde, the singer who wowed America’s Got Talent fans with her voice amid her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, remains optimistic about her health. The singer, real name Jane Marczewski, said she is improving while talk with CNN Chris Cuomo Tuesday. I wish we had a faster miracle, but it’s happening slowly, little by little, day by day, she said. I’m doing a little better. I got a scan result and a bunch of stuff that was there is now gone and a bunch of really big stuff has shrunk so was on its way. Nightbirde said it was difficult to go through it all with so many people interested in his story. It’s a lot to wear, but it’s also such an honor because the whole world carries its own weight and we’ve learned to do it together, she said. Nightbirde received the Golden Buzzer during his audition on Americas Got Talent. During her hearing, she said she had a 2% chance of survival, while noting that her cancer had spread to her spine, lungs and liver. She would quit the show a few weeks later after her condition worsened. In September, she updated her fans. I bet you’ve never seen someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time, she wrote on Instagram. Nightbirde is as persistent as ever. I think life is sometimes a game of choosing your pain, she told Cuomo. The pain of continuing or the pain of giving up so the pain of continuing, there is a lot more uncertainty that way, but I think the pain of giving up is a lot worse. Although Nightbirde has had some health issues, she also remains grateful for the good of her life. Life is so imperfect and there are so many hard and unfair things mixed up, sometimes we don’t recognize that our dreams happen and miracles happen, she said. And the miracle I wanted was for me to be able to avoid the pain, for it to go away really fast, or maybe it wouldn’t have happened at all and I didn’t have this miracle. Not yet, but there are 100 different miracles in combat. If I only take the sweet tasting ones, I won’t get any miracles at all. So I am thankful for what I have. I don’t know if it will ever be laid back for me again, just for a living, she said. She also remains focused on writing songs based on her own experiences. I’m so proud of everything I’m writing right now, she said. Again, pain can be a gift because it really takes you to deep places to search for gold.

