Who is Dwayne Johnson? | Bollywood News





Dwayne Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, is indeed an actor, producer, businessman, as well as a former professional wrestler from the United States. He wrestled for WWE for eight years before pursuing an acting career. He is recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. His films have grossed over $ 3.5 billion in North America and over $ 10.5 billion globally, making him one of the highest paid and highest grossing artists in the world. Johnson was a member of the University of Miami football team that won the national title in 1991. He hoped to become a professional football player, but he was not drafted in the 1995 NFL Draft. He signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL), but was released after his first season. Johnson’s father, Rocky, along with maternal grandfather Peter Maivia, were professional wrestlers, and he signed a contract with the World Wrestling Federation in 1996 as a member of the Anoai family. After creating the gadget of a flamboyant and arrogant speaker, he rose to fame and helped usher in the Age of Attitude, a period of industrial development in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Johnson has retired from WWE in 2019 following his departure in 2004. He returned in 2011 as a part-time artist until 2013, making occasional appearances until 2013. He is a 10-time World Champion and sixth WWE Triple Crown champion. He is also a two-time intercontinental champion, five-time team champion, winner of the Royal Rumble 2000 and first African-American champion of the promotion. Johnson was the star of the most watched episode of WWE’s flagship television series and was the title of the most purchased professional wrestling pay-per-view. Johnson’s first leading role was the main character of The Scorpion Kings in the sword and witchcraft film The Scorpion King (2002), and he has since appeared in the comedies The Game Plan (2007), Tooth Fairy (2010) and Central Intelligence (2016). ); the action-adventure films Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), Hercules (2014) and Skyscraper (2018); the science fiction films San Andreas (2015) (2016). Starting with Fast Five (2011), his portrayal of Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious movies helped the franchise grow into one of the most lucrative film franchises. Johnson also appears in the Jumanji films, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and will play Black Adam in the upcoming superhero film adaptation. Johnson starred and produced the HBO comedy-drama series Ballers from 2015 to 2019, as well as starring and producing the autobiographical sitcom Young Rock. Read also: Will Smith: Everything you need to know about this remarkable actor

