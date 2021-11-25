Taylor Swift and Kanye West were last minute additions to top Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy decided to increase the number of Grammy nominees just 24 hours before the list was announced on Tuesday for the benefit of artists includingKanye west, Taylor Swift, ABBA and Lil Nas X according to a report in theNew York Times.

The move, which saw the list of nominees in the top four general categories drop from eight to 10, was touted as a natural progression by CEO Harvey Mason jr. when asked about it by Varietyon on Monday. We saw it as an incredible opportunity for us to honor more artists and spotlight more good music, and potentially offer a greater opportunity for more genres of music to be honored, did -he declares.

As for the abruptness of the move, it’s something we’ve been talking about for some time, but it ended up happening fairly recently, he said. We looked at the vote and the number of submissions (for the 2022Grammy) and saw it as a great opportunity. The preliminary lists of nominees, which are traditionally released to the media 24 hours before the announcement, arrived much later than usual on Monday. Sources tell Variety that the expansion of the top lists was the cause of the delay.

Lil Nas Xs Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and ABBA I Still Have Faith in You were added to the year’s record; Swifts Evermore and Wests Donda were additional contenders for Album of the Year; Doja Cats Kiss Me More and Brandi Carliles Right on Time were put on last minute for Song of the Year (Carliles second nomination in the category); and Baby Keem and Arooj Aftab have been added to Best New Artist Domain, according to the report.

The Times was able to determine which artists benefited from the move from eight to ten by comparing the final roster with a roster created before Monday’s decision, a version that had started circulating outside the Recording Academy ahead of the nominations announced on Tuesday. . The Times said it obtained a copy of the previous list.

Mason told The Times that the artists added to the list were simply the ninth and tenth most voted by Academy members, and were determined by Deloitte, his partner in collecting and tabulating the votes. As to whether the multi-million dollar Grammy TV broadcast ratings were a consideration for the addition of Swift-West, he replied, a thousand percent no. It was not a consideration.

Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones added: While it might seem rushed, it was actually a thoughtful and well-intentioned process that was also data-driven. Academy officials did not immediately respond to Varietys’ requests for further comment.

Further questions about the final nominations were raised this week by recording artist Linda Chorney, who said she woke up this week to Google Alerts linked to reports showing she had been nominated for Best American Roots Performance for her song Bored. Rolling Stone was among the posts that included Chorneys’ song in a nominees list, screenshots and cached search results. Still, when the official roster was released, Chorneys’ song was not among the nominees, and a song by Rhiannon Giddens took its place that had apparently been hers. Chorney says she wrote to some of the reporters who ran a story claiming a nomination for her and heard apologetically from one of them that the information was copied and pasted from an incorrect source , but she received no feedback on what that source was. .

With no explanation as to why erroneous accounts might have given her a nod, Chorney believes shemadeearn a nomination and it was somehow removed. Chorney has taken on the Grammys over changes to the voting process over the years since getting a nod in the Best Americana Albums category in 2012, which she says were designed to prevent self-liberating artists like her to come back. Variety reached out to Academy officials also on Chorneys’ questions.

News from The Times on the details of the last-minute expansion of the most important nominations sets an awkward tone for the upcoming Grammy Awards, an institution that has been marred by a string of unsavory controversies over the past five years.

Last year theWeeknd was shockingly left outof all nominations despite one of the most successful albums and singles of the year with After Hours and Blinding Lights. The Masons’ predecessor, Deborah Dugan, was fired after shealleged conflicts of interest and cover-up of allegations of sexual misconductand even an allegation of rape. Earlier this year, the Academy eliminated its secret nomination review boards that had organized the final candidate lists for most categories, but that was only after years of insider trading complaints. which culminated with Weeknd’s snub. Thethe list goes on.

Mason promised a new era of transparency, but the controversies continued.