USA TODAY Network Experts Pick Winner For Each Championship Match





After a diet of cupcakes last weekend, the 13th week of the SEC football season sees a feast worthy of the Thanksgiving holiday. From Egg Bowl to Iron Bowl with some tasty non-conference rivalries like South Carolina-Clemson and Florida-FSU, this week offers a cornucopia of action. USA TODAY Network’s SEC coverage team chooses the winner of each game involving league teams. Here are their records after 12 weeks of play: Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: 81-22 overall (9-1 last week) Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: 82-21 overall (9-1 last week) Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: 79-24 overall (10-0 last week) Bennett Durando, Montgomery Announcer: 80-23 (8-2 last week) Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: 79-24 overall (8-2 last week) Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: 78-30 (8-2 last week) Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: 81-22 (9-1 last week) Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: 81-22 overall (9-1 last week) Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: 80-23 overall (8-2 last week) Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: 77-26 overall (8-2 last week) SEC Columnist Blake Toppmeyer: 80-23 overall (8-2 last week) Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: 81-22 (9-1 last week) Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: 76-27 (8-2 last week) Here are this week’s picks (all matches on Saturday, November 27, unless otherwise noted): Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Thursday) Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Ole Miss Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Ole Miss Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: State of Mississippi Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Ole Miss Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: Ole Miss Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: State of Mississippi Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Ole Miss Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: State of Mississippi Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: State of Mississippi Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: State of Mississippi Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: State of Mississippi Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Ole Miss Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss Following:SEC Football Power Rankings: Will Ed Orgeron Take Dan Mullen On A Shrimp Boat Ride? Following:Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach elevate Egg Bowl status, but how long will each stay? | Toppmeyer Missouri to Arkansas (Friday) Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Arkansas Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Arkansas Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Missouri Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Arkansas Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Arkansas Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Arkansas Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Arkansas Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Arkansas Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Arkansas Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Arkansas Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Arkansas Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Arkansas Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Arkansas Georgia to Georgia Tech Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Georgia Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Georgia Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Georgia Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Georgia Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Georgia Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Georgia Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Georgia Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Georgia Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Georgia Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Georgia Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Georgia Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia Florida State Florida Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: State of Florida Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Florida Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Florida Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Florida Aria Gerson, Tennessee: State of Florida Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: State of Florida Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Florida Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: State of Florida Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: State of Florida Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: State of Florida Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Florida Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: State of Florida Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: State of Florida Alabama to Auburn Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Alabama Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Alabama Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Alabama Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Alabama Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Alabama Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Alabama Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Alabama Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Alabama Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Alabama Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama Vanderbilt in Tennessee Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Tennessee Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Tennessee Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Tennessee Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Tennessee Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Tennessee Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Tennessee Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Tennessee Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Tennessee Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Tennessee Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Tennessee Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Tennessee Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Texas A&M at LSU Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Texas A&M Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Texas A&M Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Texas A&M Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Texas A&M Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Texas A&M Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Texas A&M Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Texas A&M Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Texas A&M Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Texas A&M Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Texas A&M Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Texas A&M Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Texas A&M Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Texas A&M Clemson in South Carolina Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Clemson Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Clemson Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: South Carolina Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Clemson Aria Gerson, Tennessee: Clemson Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Clemson Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Clemson Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Clemson Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Clemson Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Clemson Blake Toppmeyer, SEC Columnist: Clemson Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Clemson Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: South Carolina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/2021/11/24/sec-week-13-usa-today-network-experts-pick-winner-every-league-game/8690181002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos