Bollywood actors and the auto brands they support





The auto industry has always been at the peak of its marketing art, and many have renowned Bollywood actors as their brand ambassadors. While most of the people buy cars based on their needs and features, some car promotions by Bollywood actors also increase their sales. Manufacturers believe that putting a celebrity’s name on a product builds confidence, and people are often proud to buy the same cars as their favorite celebrities. Therefore, it has become popular in the automotive industry to have popular and loved faces as brand ambassadors. Here are some of the popular cars endorsed by Bollywood actors: Shah Rukh Khan – Hyundai Verna Photo credit: youtu.be Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the King of Bollywood, has been with Hyundai from the start. The actor is not only featured in popular commercials but also attends major events promoting Hyundai cars. Apart from that, it recently featured in Hyundai’s Indian Anthem, which has been translated into most of India’s vernaculars. Aamir Khan – Toyata Innova and Datsun Go + Photo credit: youtu.be One of the best auto mentions by Bollywood actors is that of the Toyota Innova. Amir Khan’s presence in the ad made Innova one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. After which, Aamir Khan was taken on board to represent the face of Datsun. Varun Dhawan – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Photo credit: youtu.be The favorite of the new generation, Varun Dhawan is the brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki’s arena products and adds a touch of his fun personality to the beloved brand. Cars endorsed by Bollywood actors are generally becoming more popular, and with faces like Varun Dhawan, Maruti also connects with a younger audience. Ayushmann Khurrana – Toyota Urban Cruiser Photo credit: youtu.be Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood and is very popular among young people. Its association with Toyota gives the brand the advantage of having a valued player in the promotion of its cars. Ayushmann’s charming personality positions these cars in the same way. Just like Aushmann, Toyota is also seen as a young and affordable brand, even for the new generation of Indian buyers. Kareena Kapoor – Jaguar XJ Photo credit: youtu.be Jaguar has partnered with Bollywood Begum to promote its XJ series. Kareena brings the royal touch to the luxury brand and takes its presence to the next level. The group is primarily aimed at a small group of premium buyers, and Kareena becomes the right face to attract the target audience. Paired with Saif Ali Khan, the couple became the perfect duo for Jaguar. Ranveer Singh – Maruti Suzuki Nexa Photo credit: nexaprod5.azureedge.net The super talented actor has supported cars like Ciaz and XL6 in the past. He was recently seen in an advertisement promoting the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Known for his dynamism, his style and his elegance, the actor lends these same traits to this collaboration. The new Baleno is expected to hit the Indian market in late 2021 or early 2022. comments Auto promotions from Bollywood actors have become the norm, but many brands are also struggling to make their campaigns popular. For such campaigns to be successful, automotive brands need to involve the right players in their cars. For the same reason, many brands have different ambassadors for their cars. However, the auto industry is booming, and one of the reasons is the cars that Bollywood actors endorse. For the latest auto news and reviews, follow UKTN.com on Twitter, Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

