Beatles cast revealed for upcoming Midas Man biopic

The big screen Fab Four have been announced. The actors chosen to play John, Paul, Ringo and George in the new biopic “Midas Man” about legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein were shared on Thanksgiving Day. As reported by Deadline, Jonah Lees, 26, of the British series “The Letter to the King”, is John Lennon; musician Blake Richardson, 22, of British pop trio New Hope Club, is Paul McCartney; 19-year-old Leo Harvey-Elledge, who played rocker Liam Gallagher in “Creation Stories”, is George Harrison; and newcomer Campbell Wallace is Ringo Starr. “Peaky Blinders” actor Adam Lawrence, 30, also joins as former Beatles drummer Pete Best, and “The Queens Gambit” actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, 33, has been cast as Beatles manager Epstein, a Liverpool record store manager who learns about the greatest band of all time. Filming for “Midas Man” began last month in Liverpool but quickly came to an end as the film’s original director Jonas Akerlund reportedly “took a break” from work and “unlikely to return” to the set. Pictured are the actual Beatles: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. Michael Ochs Archives Jonah Lees, 26, is expected to play John Lennon. Getty Images for BFI New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson, 22, stars as Paul McCartney. Corbis via Getty Images Regarding the departure of the Swedish director, a declaration of production read: “We can confirm that filming of ‘Midas Man’ will continue in London in November before stopping for Christmas. Filming will resume in early January in Los Angeles. Sara Sugarland (“Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen”) has since been selected to replace Akerland, and production is underway again. “The actors playing The Beatles are an amazing group, they give off that very visceral ’60s feeling, are charming, upbeat and so authentic,” Sugarland said of the newly chosen cast. Leo Harvey-Elledge (right) previously portrayed Liam Gallagher in “Creation Stories”. He was chosen to play George Harrison in “Midas Man”. Courtesy of Everett Collection Adam Lawrence, 30, will play former Beatles drummer Pete Best. Getty Images Additionally, “Tonight Show” icon Jay Leno, 71, was recently announced for the role of Ed Sullivan, who hosted the group when they first appeared live on US television in 1964 in “The Ed. Sullivan Show “. Sugarland said that “Leno’s own experience as an American television host will bring a natural and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/25/the-beatles-actors-revealed-for-upcoming-midas-man-biopic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos