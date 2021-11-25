2022 Grammy nominees list expands at the last minute – The Hollywood Reporter





The Recording Academy’s surprise decision to increase the number of nominees in four major Grammy categories came just a day before the nominations were announced this week, paving the way for key screenings from Taylor Swift, Kanye West and more , according to a report. A New York Times report published wednesday said West and Swift, already nominated in other categories, were late additions to the album of the year lineup, with the rapper Donda album and singer Always join a roster featuring albums from Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste. The Times also reported that the late expansion of the Record of the Year category saw “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and “I Still Have Faith in You” by ABBA added to the roster which included already songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic and Brandi Carlile. For songwriters’ song of the year category, last-minute additions brought “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and “Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile. The late expansion of Best New Artist added rapper Baby Keem and songwriter Arooj Aftab. The Times reports that it was possible to see which artists were added at the last minute because those names were missing from the “final nominations list” of eight names in those categories, a list which the newspaper said was created several times. days before and that he had obtained. While revealing nominations for the 2022 Grammys on Tuesday, the Recording Academy also announced that it was expanding the list of nominees in four general field categories, touting the move as a way “to make room for more music, more. artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion. A letter to members was also released the same day. Hollywood journalist contacted the Recording Academy for comment. The Times The report comes at a time when the Recording Academy, already reeling from a series of management-level controversies, is trying to inject transparency into its process after repeated criticism by prominent artists. Last year, Canadian singer The Weeknd said he would boycott prices after his album After hours unbelievably failed to win a single nomination, despite huge commercial, critical and graphic success. After the shocking snub, The Weeknd, a hugely influential artist, said the Grammys were “corrupt.” In an interview with the TimesRecording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the last-minute extension and said they’ve been in the works for years, with the introduction taking place this year after seeing the Latin Grammys push their nominees list to 12. Mason Jr. also denied that the addition of Swift and West was for business reasons or to boost TV ratings. The 2022 Grammy Awards take place on January 31.

