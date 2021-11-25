Why people thought Harry Potter actress Emma Watson was retiring from Hollywood

Emma Watson has not appeared in a movie or any other acting project since 2019 Little woman. She has been busy with other advocacy projects for most of the pandemic and due to her notoriety her absence has started to be noticed in Hollywood. Eventually, the rumor mill even began to claim that the Harry potter the actress could pass from the status of actress completely.

At this point, we now know that Emma has at least one big Warner Bros. project. on her list for HBO Max, although it’s not a movie role as you might expect. Subsequent actresses like Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow have said they are “retired” from acting, choosing instead to move on to other exciting projects. Given Watson’s hiatus from concerts and his deep interest in activism, it’s easy to see how the rumors started, especially once a comment from his agent became involved. Here’s why people bought into the idea earlier this year and what Watson will do next.

How the rumors of Emma Watson’s retirement started

In early 2021, a report toured a UK outlet The daily mail indicating that Emma Watson was in fact withdrawing from acting. Allegedly the Harry potter The star’s agent mentioned that Watson had gone ‘dormant’, and the UK outlet apparently took this as an indication that she had retired from acting. However, that’s not really what Watson’s agent meant when the term “dormant” was used.

Instead, the move prompted Emma Watson manager Jason Weinberg of United Entertainment to clarify the dormant statement (via THAT ONE). The word dormant, instead, really should have applied to his social media accounts at the time.

Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,

That said, Emma Watson isn’t even completely asleep on social media – she was just taking a break, like she did with her acting career. She was previously active on Instagram until the summer of 2020 and his last posts before taking a break had to do with racial inequality and social justice, posts that were posted around the time of Breonna Taylor’s response amid the pandemic. It was after this period that her account became inactive, that is, until about five weeks ago, when she started publishing articles on COP 26, the United Nations Conference on climate changes.

Over the past few weeks, Emma Watson has posted a ton, mostly about causes she’s passionate about, including the aforementioned climate change. and meet Al Gore. But she took a hiatus last week to return to her Harry Potter roots, providing further proof that she isn’t “retiring.”

Harry Potter fans should be motivated for what Emma Watson does next

We recently learned that HBO Max hosted a special anniversary 10 years after the finale. Harry potter movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 released in theaters. This special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, will be available on the streaming service from January 1, 2021, so you can ring in the new year by broadcasting some Harry potter Magic. I know it’s not exactly the same as announcing a new movie with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, but it really should be the next best thing.

It’s not just Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson who are involved either. The star range for Back to Hogwarts includes a group of other actors linked to the eight-film series, as well as director Chris Columbus. Check out some of the big names involved:

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid)

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange)

Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy)

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley)

Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort)

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Oliver and James Phelps (Weasley twins) and more!

So this project is not a new movie, but it should be the next best thing. In addition, Emma Watson also took to social media and recognized the importance Harry potter was during his formative years. It put her in the spotlight in a way that she was able to do activist work in the time that followed, and part of her much longer statement focused on her pride in herself- even and on the destination of his fellow actors of childhood.

I’m proud not only of what we as a group have contributed as actors to the franchise, but also as kids who have grown into young adults who have come this way. I’m looking at my fellow cast members now and I’m so proud of what everyone has become as a person. I’m proud that we’ve been kind to each other, supported each other, and organized something meaningful.

If you look at Emma Watson’s cast list, it’s still dry right now, but there may be another big budget fantasy like The beauty and the Beast (which almost got a sequel) or other awards like catnip Little woman just around the corner for her. She’s not retired, she’s just taking a break to live the life she wants now. When that includes more acting roles, it’s clear his fans will be waiting.