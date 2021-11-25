The Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome reduced to ashes by fire | Yorkshire





A Michelin-starred restaurant in a 14th-century thatched-roof inn has been reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in its roof. Firefighters spent the night fighting the devastating fire at the Star Inn in Harome, near Helmsley in North Yorkshire. Chef and owner Andrew Pern tweeted images of the fire at 4:17 am. It has been a long night so far, he said. I’m afraid we will not be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with the star on fire and still on fire. Pern said he got a call after 10 p.m. telling him the straw roof was on fire. As this is a 14th century thatched roof pub, it didn’t stand a chance once the fire set in, he told BBC Radio York. It’s still burning now, eight hours later. He congratulated the employees on their first attempts to extinguish the fire. At first it was smoldering and the staff did a brilliant job, they grabbed all the fire extinguishers, got a garden hose from the cellar, they did an amazing job themselves. But with thatch, straw and beams 700 to 800 years old, it really didn’t stand a chance. The Star Inn at Harome (with Chef Andrew Pern pictured outside) has won numerous awards, including British Gastropub of the Year. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer Pern said he had no idea how the fire started, but that the thatched roof was the perfect fuel. It’s one of those things. You always think, I hope I never get a fire, this is one of those risks you have with a thatched roof property. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said crews witnessed the blaze at 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday and all occupants were out of the building upon arrival. At its peak, nine fire trucks and an aerial ladder were present. A spokesperson said: The incident was reduced to seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform around 5:45 a.m. The incident is still ongoing and crews are still working to extinguish the fire in the roof using hose reel jets and 45mm jets. There is no cause at this time, but fire investigators will be present on the incident this morning. The starred inn, on the edge of the North York Moors, has won numerous awards, including British Gastropub of the Year. He held a Michelin star for much of his 25-year tenure at Perns. Pern, a finalist with Tom Kerridge in the BBC Great British Menu in 2011, estimated that it might take a year to get the main dining room back up and running. A newer section of the pub should be fine, so be able to function one way or another. The Michelin Guide praises the Star Inn as one of our most charming places in a building that exudes character. While the restaurant side has a lush and luxurious feel, it is still the local village and you will find the regulars dining on a pint of bespoke Two Chefs beer in the boutique bar.

