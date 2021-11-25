SRK-Gauri among the richest couples in Bollywood; here is the list





Web office MUMBAI: Successful Bollywood stars have carved out a niche in the industry and established themselves as bankable celebrities. They earn high salaries thanks to their roles in blockbuster movies and their luxury brands. Some end up marrying their co-stars, while others have married successful moguls who earn massive amounts of money. In this article, let’s take a look at three popular and wealthiest couples in the city of tinsel who believe in a luxurious and luxurious life. 1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Instagram) Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, whose fame is known to all, is one of the highest paid actors in India. He is married to his teenage sweetheart Gauri Khan. He may have struggled to get by in the early stages of his career, but with his hard work, passion and determination he was able to achieve whatever he wanted for himself and his family. According to GQ India magazine, one of the highest paid actors SRK is the richest actor in Bollywood with a net worth of $ 600 million, or Rs. 4,300 crore. On the other hand, Gauri Khan’s massive net worth is around Rs 1600 crore (according to various reports). 2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Instagram) Without a doubt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular, stylish and powerful couples in the world of sports and entertainment. Anushka is one of the most beautiful and gorgeous actresses in B-town and Virat continues to make India proud of her cricket skills. According to GQ India report, Anushka Sharma’s net worth is Rs 350 crore. On the other hand, Kohlis’ net worth is around Rs 900 crore. 3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Instagram) Bollywoods It Couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in several movies together and have been married since 2018. While Deepika has a net worth of almost Rs 360 crore, Ranveers exceeds 220 crore. 4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Instagram) Also known as Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is without a doubt one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the business. The actor has been in the film career for almost 30 years now and has appeared in over 100 films. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 2000 crore. Akshay and Twinkle have been called a powerful couple in Bollywood. Twinkle Khanna, who was initially a renowned actress, is a best-selling published author, newspaper columnist, fashion designer and also a producer. 5. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Instagram) Bebo and Saif are one of the richest couples in Bollywood. It is quite obvious that Saif Ali Khan inherited the Pataudi Palace and earns tremendously from other sources including theater, Kareena is said to have a net worth of almost Rs 400 crores. Courtesy: IANS

