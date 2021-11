Actor and restaurant owner Vitello was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Restivo, actor in Garry Marshall’s films and former co-owner of Vitello’s, the Studio City restaurant which hosted Baretta star Robert Blake and his wife just before she was shot dead. He was 81 years old. Restivo died on November 5 at West Hills Hospital after a year-long battle with lung cancer and complications from COVID-19, his son Roy Restivo, a former television executive at NBCUniversal, announced. For Marshall – who dined frequently at Vitello’s – Restivo appeared as Count Vitello in The diary of a princess films released in 2001 and 2004 and also worked for the director in Nothing in common (1986), Beaches (1988), A pretty woman (1990), Frankie and Johnny (1991), Exit to Eden (1994), The other sister (1999) and Raising Hélène (2004). Restivo also appeared in episodes of Quincy me, Remington steele and The new Adam-12. Steve and Joe Restivo had owned Vitello for almost 30 years when Bonny Lee Bakley, Blake’s wife of six months and mother of her young daughter, was shot twice at close range while sitting in the car after being shot. Italian-style dinner. restaurant on May 4, 2001. (Blake said he returned to the restaurant on Tujunga Avenue to retrieve a gun he left behind.) Almost four years later, including a year in prison, a jury acquitted Blake of Bakley’s murder and also found him not guilty of soliciting a former stuntman (whom he first met on the set of Bar, his 1975-78 ABC series) to kill his wife. Vitello’s Italian Restaurant seen in May 2001

David McNew / News After filming, Vitello’s saw a huge increase in clientele and became a stopover on the tourist bus routes. Restivo, meanwhile, has been interviewed about the case on shows such as Date line, 20/20, 48 hours and more recently Marcia Clark investigates the first 48. Survivors include his wife, Sara; sons Roy, Vince and Steve Jr .; Brother Salvatore; and sister Lucy Ricciardone. Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on December 10 at the Hills Church at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/steve-restivo-dead-actor-vitellos-restaurant-co-owner-1235052977/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos