



A holiday tradition started by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 returns this year, having been postponed to 2020 due to COVID-19. HOLLYWOOD, California, 25 November 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Arrival of that of hollywood giant Christmas tree in L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland marks the start of the holiday season. Award-winning actor Erika Christensen known for his roles in Swimfan, The Perfect Score, Traffic and the NBC family drama series Parenthood, welcomed the 60-foot tree whose arrival continues a Hollywood tradition spanning four decades. Award-winning actress Erika Christensen and her daughters welcome the arrival of the 60-foot white Christmas tree as it is set up at L Ron Hubbards Winter Wonderland on Hollywood Blvd. THE. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland opens on the night of the Hollywood Christmas Parade (28 november) The white fir, weighing 6,000 pounds, completed its 540 mile journey of Almanor Lake in Northern California Monday afternoon. It was hoisted into place by a 40-ton crane on Hollywood Boulevard. The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the holiday season in Hollywood for 2020 and this year sees the return of the two L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland and the Hollywood Christmas Parade. THE. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland opens on the night of the Hollywood Christmas Parade (28 november) and provides a vacation setting for families to enjoy and capture timeless memories throughout the season. Since 1983, the giant Christmas tree and its winter decor have delighted visitors and Hollywood community. It carries Mr. Hubbard’s universal message: “The day we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.” This year’s tree is a 25-year-old, 6000-pound white fir, native to the high mountains of the north. California and from the south Oregon. The trees in Winter Wonderland are sustainably harvested using ‘stump culture’. It is the practice of cutting down a tree, leaving the stump with whorls of lower branches. Up to four trees will regenerate in its place. The annual Winter Wonderland tradition is made possible each year by Friends of L. Ron hubbard and the Western United States Church of Scientology. For more information, contact [email protected], the L. Ron Hubbard Winter Wonderland Facebook page, or the Scientology Newsroom. The story continues Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-erika-christensen-welcomes-giant-christmas-tree-and-the-return-of-the-holidays-to-hollywood-301432006.html SOURCE Church of Scientology International

