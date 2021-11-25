With No Time To Die, Or Even Washing Your Hands, James Bond’s Travel Hygiene Fails: Shots



toggle legend Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Although his latest exploits involve outwitting a villain armed with a deadly virus in No time to die, James Bond is hardly known to promote public health practices.

From his questionable sexual behavior to his dangerous eating habits to taking risks with diseases transmitted by insects and animals, it is remarkable that the famous fictional secret agent has repeatedly lived another day.

In a new paper, published in the journal Travel medicine and infectious diseases, researchers report numerous examples of 007’s fragile approach to travel health and safety through 25 films produced by Eon Films from 1962 to 2021.

With the end of many international travel restrictions linked to COVID, the researchers’ findings could provide useful reminders for would-be adventurers on what to expect. not what to do if you are planning a distant or even domestic trip.

The three authors are malaria experts who, like Bond, frequently travel to distant destinations. “We are always careful not to contract tropical diseases. And we often fail, despite the precautions taken … We wondered how James Bond manages to stay healthy,” says the co-author Teun Bousema, researcher at Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Research on paper, titled No time to die: an in-depth analysis of James Bond’s exposure to infectious agents involved approximately “3,113 minutes of evening hours per author that could easily have been spent on more pressing social issues,” the authors note.

They analyzed a total of 86 international trips, involving trips to 47 countries.

Bond’s apparent impermeability to infectious disease is perhaps not surprising, given his ability to regularly survive all manner of life-threatening threats. But, while Bond’s situations are quite extreme, the authors point out that travel-related distractions are the norm.

“The serious message is that we often see ourselves as invulnerable when we travel. The vibe or excitement of a vacation makes us feel like nothing can happen. It doesn’t and we are at real risk,” explains Bousema.

Bond’s sketchy sexual exploits deserve to be mentioned first as one of his “most obvious risk factors for exposure to infectious diseases while traveling on business.” Typically, the authors note, Bond’s relationships with women are “brief, with little time for a healthy exchange of sex stories,” and little to suggest that he uses condoms. Additionally, the authors observe that 27.1% of Bond’s sexual partners die at some point in the film, but not necessarily due to unsafe sexual behavior.

While Bond himself is doing unscathed, don’t be fooled, Bousema says: “Many sexually transmitted infections are on the increase among young people and especially during travel many people have casual sex, often unprotected. “



toggle legend Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Bond also manages to survive shockingly neglected hand hygiene and food safety practices, which has led researchers to dub him “the man with the golden gut.” On a trip to the Bayou of Louisiana in Live and Let Die, he does not wash his hands after handling raw chicken, thus risking bacterial infections, especially Campylobacter, Salmonella, Where Clostridium. He is also “repeatedly at risk for vibriosis, norovirus and hepatitis by eating raw oysters.”

All of these largely preventable infections can lead to acute and sometimes severe diarrhea, which would have put the brakes on Bond’s generally compressed world saving program. They are also the most common cause of health problems associated with real-world travel.

“Paying attention to what you eat and washing your hands can avoid a lot of discomfort and sometimes also dangerous situations,” warns Bousema.

007 also fails when it comes to “taking even the most basic precautions” against diseases caused by insect bites, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, which are endemic in many of its destinations. travel, including the Bahamas, Jamaica and India, respectively. And, it sometimes falls into the trap of medical misinformation, like using salt water to repel mosquitoes, when in fact, insecticides like diethyltoluamide (DEET) are a better bet.

Here, Bousema gives quantum advice. “Vector-borne diseases are on the increase and the risk can really be drastically reduced with the right precautions. Prevent mosquito bites, watch out for ticks! “

Bond’s reckless interactions with potentially disease-carrying creatures such as aggressive and potentially rabid rats, cats, snakes and dogs, are also cause for concern. The authors speculate that brain changes due to toxoplasmosis, a disease caused by parasites found in animal droppings, “may explain Bond’s often reckless courage in the face of deadly danger.”

Even the most recent Bond film, No time to die, was filmed before COVID-19 (although it has some remarkably premonitory elements). Nonetheless, investigators still blame Bond for his lack of droplet precautions given that the 1957-58 H2N2 influenza pandemic took place less than a decade before the first Bond films. While Bond occasionally wears face masks for a variety of reasons, in one case he actually wears one that had recently been used by another person.



toggle legend Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

“COVID-19 has shown us how quickly respiratory infections can spread and the important role of travel in this spread. Caution, also after the pandemic, remains important. This will continue to include avoiding crowds or close encounters when they are symptomatic of a pathogen, known or unknown, ”Bousema says.

Bousema speculates that Bond would likely have had difficulty managing the COVID-19 restrictions. “He loves crowds, lively casinos and social events. He will have struggled there, and I see major challenges for him working from home. It’s just not in his DNA.”

But Bond could accept the COVID vaccine. “He was seen being injected with a microchip in the film Casino Royale. In that sense, conspiracy theories on traceability after COVID vaccinations may actually have convinced him to get the vaccine, ”jokes Bousema.

The article also lists several other Bond risk behaviors, such as diving without taking decompression sickness precautions, risking dehydration by drinking alcohol while engaging in extreme activities in hot climates, and never be seen applying sunscreen despite spending a lot of time in the sun. However, the authors give it the credit for often wearing sunglasses.

The health risks associated with Bonds’ excessive smoking and drinking habits have in fact been studied by other researchers and published in medical journals, including one reported by NPR in 2013. This study is the first to comprehensively review Bond’s occupational exposure to infectious diseases. And the researchers worry: “Given the limited time Bond has to prepare for missions, we urgently ask his employer MI6 to take his responsibility seriously,” they write.

Ultimately, Bousema says, while it may be too late for Bond, other travelers around the world can learn from his many near misses: “Think about the health risks and prepare for your trip and your hygiene. during the trip. Preparation is everything. ”

After all, as the study authors note, we only live once.