Kapil Sharma jokes about being famous, says John Abraham is my dietitian. Watch a funny video





Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will join Kapil Sharma in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo was shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television. The video began with John and Kapil competing while they were doing push-ups. Divya danced with Kiku Sharda. Kapil asked how a person can lose five pounds in a month. Aapko karna hai (Do you want to lose weight)? John asked, before adding, Poora diet main likh ke dunga aur agar aap usko theek se follow karoge (I will write a diet chart for you. If you follow it correctly) you will lose weight. Celebrity Dekho meri (Look at my fame) John Abraham is my dietitian, Kapil joked, leaving John, Divya and Archana Puran Singh in half. + Earlier, in an interview with The Hindustan Times, John said that any kind of physical transformation – losing or gaining weight, building muscle or toning – takes time. If someone tries any of these in just two months, you can’t imagine the damage it will cause, he said. Before someone starts working out, I would advise them to do a thorough exam, including testing their metabolism. It’s only then that we realize how much we take our bodies for granted, he said, while explaining that different body types have different demands. See also | KBC 13: John Abraham remembers visiting Amitabh Bachchans’ house and breaks down. To concern John’s new movie, Satyameva Jayate 2, hit theaters on Thursday. He plays a triple role in the film, which is directed by Milan Luthria and also stars Nora Fatehi in a special song called Kusu Kusu. Produced by Bhushan Kumars T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 will face off against Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth at the box office, which hits theaters on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/kapil-sharma-jokes-about-his-stardom-says-john-abraham-is-my-dietician-watch-funny-video-101637824287236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

