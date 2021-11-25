Entertainment
Halle Berry’s trainer opens up about actor’s fitness routine for “Bruised”
Halle Berry is currently in heaven after the release of her first film, bruised, in which she put herself in the shoes of an MMA fighter, Jackie Justice. Actor and trainer longtime friend Peter Lee Thomas spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently and spoke about Halle Berry’s rigorous workout routine. He also revealed that she shot parts of the film with some cracked ribs.
Halle Berry’s coach explains how the actor trained for a role in directorial debut Bruised
Peter Lee Thomas mentioned that the actor’s day started at 7.45am with conditioning sessions, which lasted for two hours. It was after this that she embarked on combat readiness and mobility training. He also mentioned that when he was feeling “mischievous” he would push Berry until she “begged for mercy” via a 500 reps challenge consisting of squats, push-ups, knee raises and more. Again. He said he had trained her intensely as she would face MMA pro Valentina Shevchenko on screen. Peter Lee Thomas also mentioned that the actor broke two ribs during production, so he had to change his routines. , so that she can play without too much impact on the injured area. He also revealed that MMA pro and Berry co-star Valentina also left the film sets with “a few bruises and scratches.”
Thomas also shed some light on the star’s diet and mentioned that she is moving towards a fighter-friendly paleo diet anyway. He also mentioned that he asked Halle Berry to study fighters, including Cecilia Brkhus and Claressa Shields, so that she could connect more deeply with her character.
In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the actress-turned-director mentioned that she would train four to five hours a day and then get ready for the shoot. She shared that looking back on that time in her life, she can’t imagine how she did it all, but mentioned that she was “energized and on fire” with adrenaline. She also mentioned that she looked forward to more opportunities to get behind the lens and tell a story she’s passionate about.
