Thanksgiving meals, fundraisers and errands focus on helping homeless people in LA County – Daily News





More than 5,000 runners invade Lankershim Boulevard. in North Hollywood during Thanksgiving Drumstick Dash to raise funds for the homeless on Thursday. Northern California from Hollywood. November 25, 2021 (Photo by Gene Blevins / collaborating photographer)

More than 5,000 runners invade Lankershim Boulevard. in North Hollywood during Thanksgiving Drumstick Dash to raise funds for the homeless on Thursday. Northern California from Hollywood. November 25, 2021 (Photo by Gene Blevins / collaborating photographer) With homelessness on the rise in Los Angeles County, helping the homeless was a goal shared by many Southern Californians for Thanksgiving 2021. The week leading up to the holidays was filled with many food gifts, free hot meals and other activities aimed at helping those in need in the area. Drumstick Dash LA took to the streets of North Hollywood on Thursday, November 25, helping to raise funds to help feed the homeless and others in need. The race is touted by organizers as the largest 5K / 10K race in Los Angeles, with more than 5,000 people registered to participate. Runners, joggers and walkers made their way through the NoHo Arts District, cheered on by spectators as DJs played music to inspire their efforts. Tamara Munoz, 17, of the National Charity League, cooks turkey for Union Homeless Services in Pasadena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. 2,800 meals were served by Union Station Homeless Services Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The pies are stacked for distribution to the needy at Union Homelessness Services in Pasadena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. 2,800 meals were served by Union Station Homelessness Services on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Turkey Lunch Boxes were released at Union Homeless Services in Pasadena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. 2,800 meals were served by Union Station Homeless Services on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Frank Van Joolen of Pasadena enjoys a turkey dinner on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Van Joolen ate one of 2,800 meals served by Union Station Homeless Services on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The turkey dinners are packed for delivery to Union Homeless Services in Pasadena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. 2,800 meals were served by Union Station Homeless Services on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Hot turkey dinners are packed for delivery to the needy at Union Homeless Services in Pasadena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. 2,800 meals were served by Union Station Homeless Services on Wednesday before Thanksgiving . (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG) All proceeds will allow Hope of the Valley to provide more than 500,000 hot meals to homeless men, women and children, organizers said. “At Hope Of The Valley, we recognize that it takes an entire community that works together to address the humanitarian crisis of homelessness. Our annual Dash 5K / 10k wand provides this opportunity where people can move their feet so others can eat, and together we can provide for the neediest people in our community, ”said Founder and CEO Ken Craft . Meanwhile, LA’s loyal Midnight Mission planned to serve Thanksgiving brunch to nearly 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals and families, according to Georgia Berkovich, its director of public affairs. On the menu: 3,500 pounds of turkey, topped with 50 gallons of sauce, 3,500 pounds of ham with glaze, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 750 pounds of seasonal vegetables, 250 pounds of gravy. cranberries, 300 pounds of rolls and 300 pounds of dessert, says Berkovich. Volunteers were to include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilor / Mayoral Candidate Kevin DeLeon and Representative Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles. In Pasadena, to mark the 51st anniversary of the Dinner in the Park, Union Station Homeless Services volunteers are serving Thanksgiving meals to residents in need on Wednesday. In normal years, the organization would host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner served by volunteers in the park, but the ongoing pandemic has forced organizers to adjust again at this year’s annual celebration. A total of 2,800 individually wrapped meals were provided, according to Associate Director of Communications Brenda Lynch. In Hollywood, The Laugh Factory was planning to host its 41st Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner. Top comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Dane Cook and Craig Robinson were planning to take part, said Jamie Masada, owner of Laugh Factory. City News Service contributed to this report

