Prince William suffered mental health problems during air ambulance jobs | Entertainment





Prince William struggled with mental health as an air ambulance pilot. The Duke of Cambridge – who kicked off the Blue Light Together program on Thursday (11.25.21), which provides a mental health support package to emergency service workers – spoke to emergency responders and discussed the impact of work on their mental well-being, and revealed that he himself had had problems when working with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017. William who shares children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared: “In the air ambulance, all work where I went with children, it really affected me, much more than I would think if I hadn’t actually had children. “So for me it was the relationship with my personal life with basically the family or the incident I was in, I found that very difficult.” William, who is a strong advocate for mental health support, revealed he had to back away from a number of incidents because they felt too close to home. The 39-year-old royal recalled: “There were a number of times I had to step back because I got too involved in it and felt it. “And then I would go talk to someone else after the event, which was really important, but it just keeps going, it doesn’t really leave you there, you just handle it better.” Speaking at the Royal Foundation’s Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium in London, William said: “Supporting the mental health of our emergency services is extremely personal to me. I often think about my time in RAF search and rescue work and East Anglia Air Ambulance. “I remember the pressure of attending appeals under the most stressful conditions, sometimes with tragic conclusions. “I remember the sense of solidarity with my team, coming together to do our best and sharing the burden of responsibility.” The prince added: “I also remember coming home with the stress and tensions of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid overloading my family with what I had seen.”

