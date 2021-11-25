Alyssa Milano Hopes Ahmaud Arbery Verdict Terrifies Cowardly Armed White Men, More Celebrities Respond | Gallery

By Mark Gray

11:18 a.m. PST, November 25, 2021

A jury has found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. guilty of several felony counts in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was shot dead while on duty. jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tensions across the country. The three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. In the wake of the verdict, the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks in Hollywood has largely responded with happiness Alyssa Milano, for example, tweeted: “The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of the murderers of #AhmaudArbery will bring some peace to his family. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the country who thought they could shoot black men in the streets without consequences. “ Read on to see how other names in bold have responded to the news.

“A space reserved for #ahmaudarbery, his loved ones, and both the joy and the pain of a moment like this. #Blacklivesmatter” Mayim Bialik

“Goodbye b ****** have fun in jail.” Diane warren

“Feeling the feelings is part of liberation. I am grateful that the jurors have chosen responsibility, heartbroken for black families who have not received justice, called and inspired to continue the fight, and send love and prayers to #AhmaudArbery’s family. May her soul be torn apart. ” Kerry Washington

“Justice has been served for Ahmaud Arbery! Gregory McMichael, guilty, William Bryan, guilty and Travis McMichael guilty on all counts! The Arbery family and residents of Brunswick, GA fought for this verdict. We still have a lot of work to do in this country. ”Magic Johnson

“To Wanda’s mother. Ahmaud Arbery… your son mattered. His life mattered. I pray it will bring you a little bit of peace. To the jurors… immense gratitude for doing well. The pendulum of justice has swung in the right way !” Viola Davis

“Remember the justice part only happens when enough guilty verdicts get people to stop doing this bullshit” Jason Isbell

“Glad these three so-called vigilantes are going to jail. I’d be happier if Ahmaud Arbery was still alive. This young man had his whole life ahead of him and these guys won.” Stephen king

“It’s always up to us to decide. From Julius Jones to the Arbery case, pressure from the PEOPLE is what forces the system to live up to its so-called laws and ideals. Never give up on responsibility. Justice would mean #AhmaudAubrey would still be alive today. But the justice system has done its job and been held to account. And only because of popular pressure. Not today, white supremacy. Not today. #BlackLivesMatter “Sophia Bush

“Second good court decision in two weeks .. hallelujah. Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse. KEEP EM COMIN” Kirstie Alley

“At least one judge and a jury in America have a heck of a sense and have a moral compass.” Ana Navarro-Cardenas

“Even when it works, there is still a feeling of emptiness.” Questlove

Responding to Questlove, Erika Christensen wrote: “But it’s always so different from better than when it goes the other way. Whew.”

“TODAY there has been justice. RIP Ahmaud Arbery.” Debra Messing

” HUGE ! White Supremacy convicted! »Rob Reiner

“Grateful to the McMichael jury who actually found murderers guilty of murder.” Richard marx

“A minimum of justice after a horrible act of violence.” Dan instead

“The skills of AhmaudArbery that the world has witnessed on video are a devastating reminder of how far we must go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery is expected to be here today, to celebrate the holidays. with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and father, MarcusArbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrific crime will be punished. Although the guilty verdicts reflect that our justice system is doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of his skin. My administration will continue to work hard to ensure that equal justice under the law is not just a phrase set in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans. ” Joe biden

“Sick animals. Sick father and son f **** !!!! They look so harmless in glasses and costumes, don’t they? #Ahmaudarbery” Michael Rapaport

“I’m grateful for the verdict! But let’s not forget that 3 prosecutors saw the same video and thought the murder of #AhmaudArbery was justified!” DL Hughley

“Justice and the jury of the GA have given us back confidence. Knowing that it is possible for us to change, to progress, to hold evil responsible is a much needed balm in these times. For that, I give thanks. ” Georges takei

“As you digest the guilty verdict of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers remember, it is not justice, but responsibility. Justice involves real restoration, which is impossible in this case, but it is responsibility which is the first step towards justice. #AhmaudArbery “Emmanuel Acho

“Praise God for some justice. Ahmaud Arbery, may you rest in power.” Jackee harry

“A well-argued case by a very good prosecutor, as well as crimes that were clear as daylight, and I cannot stress enough the importance of the message this jury sent. They overturned an unjust pro-lynching law and now repealed. And they have restored at least some faith in justice. And a very important note: the openly racist tactics of the defense did not work on an almost all-white jury. The defense chose moral violence; jury chose to follow the law. The prosecutor in this case should receive awards. ” Joy reid