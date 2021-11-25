Discriminated by robot: Disabled actor underwent full body search at airport after scanner confused by lack of arms





A disabled actress and activist says she underwent a full body search at Manchester Airport after the security scanner was launched for lack of arms. Melissa Johns, who previously starred in Coronation Street, was born without a right forearm, a fact that she says confused the machinery at the airport. I had to undergo a full body search at Manchester Airport. The machine couldn’t detect my body because I don’t have four full limbs, she tweeted following the experience. He was thrown out by my lack of arms, so I went on one. Discriminated by a robot What a long time to be alive. However, she praised the airport staff, writing: Manchester Airport staff are the best. The lights were flashing red and they said you’ll have to do a full body search Ms Johns, who previously played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street, said to Manchester Evening News. Even at this point, I didn’t know. I said, is it my earrings or my necklace? She was so polite. She said, I think it doesn’t quite take your body, and then I realized and was able to finish the sentence for her. While the performer took the incident in her wake, she added that she would also like to live in a world where, when we plan these machines, voices with different lived experiences are involved. She added: Life is already very difficult when you have a disability. We already go through life reminding ourselves every day that we are different. An airport spokesperson said: We are sorry to hear Ms Johns was unhappy with her experience going through security in Manchester, but we are delighted to note her positive comments on the conduct of our team member. All equipment used in Manchester is certified for use by the DfT, and our agents are required to follow specific instructions when using security scanners. This includes what to do when triggered and additional checks are needed. We cannot comment on the reasons for triggering the scanners, all of which are beyond our control, but we will ensure that these comments are passed on to the appropriate authorities.

