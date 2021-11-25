Hollywood burned-out Amal Clooney’s husband wants to move to Australia and have a third baby?





George Clooney is reportedly burning out of Hollywood and wants to move to Australia with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins and have more children. Let’s see if these rumors are true. George Clooney is said to be on fire in Hollywood A report from OK! the magazine claimed that Eleven from the ocean star turned into a bitter old man when he turned 60 in May. An anonymous insider told the outlet he was “exhausted” and getting worked up over the smallest things. The anonymous insider added that he tries to keep a good attitude. However, there are times when he’s cranky as hell. However, Gossip cop reviewed the report and debunked it. The outlet noted that everyone has moments of a bad mood, but the grueling story is not true. Although he was hospitalized with pancreatitis, he had already recovered and was ready to get into filmmaking. READ: Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Friends: The Special Reunion Was ‘Brutal’ Amal and George Clooney moving to Australia? The Clooney’s have reportedly considered moving to Australia. They wanted to move to Land Down Under because he would shoot his movie Ticket to paradise the. They reportedly discovered a mansion called The Greenhouse. They wanted to stay in Australia because it was away from the prying eyes of Hollywood. However, they were in no hurry as the trip would be a big ordeal for their twins Ella and Alexander. Gossip cop reviewed the report and debunked it. The outlet noted that the couple own multiple locations around the world. So, if they are considering moving to Australia, they would have already bought a house in the country. After all, he was worth $ 239 million in 2018.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston Shock: Photos of Alum Friends Could Activate Single Brain Cell George and Amal want baby # 3 in Australia George Clooney and Amal Clooney are said to have other plans with their move to Australia. The couple wanted a new addition to their brood, Woman’s Day reported. Julia Roberts would support George and Amal’s plan. She even offered to look after their twins if they needed some time alone. Rumors are circulating online that Amal is pregnant. However, their representative ended speculation earlier this year. Additionally, although George and Julia Roberts are close friends, she is unlikely to care for Clooney’s children, Gossip cop Noted. YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Friends: The Special Reunion Was ‘Brutal’

