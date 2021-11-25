Biz Buzz: Entertainment Polls | Business Seeker

Yesterday, responsible for a Sun Life Asset Management briefing for mutual fund clients via Zoom, an online survey was conducted to determine who viewers thought their friends would likely vote in 2022 to be next. CEO of the country.

Vice President Leni Robredo was the big winner in the poll, with a share of 67%, followed by Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. with 25%. Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso got 5%, Panfilo Lacson 2% and Manny Pacquiao 1%. Bong Go has zero.

It was by no means scientific and it was at best for entertainment, like most of the polls coming out now. This was also highlighted by political analyst Bob Herrera-Lim, managing director of consulting firm Teneo, who said only two pollsters, Social Weather Stations and Pulse Asia, were credible given their long history of exploitation. and their scientific methodology (based on a base of registered voters and random sampling). .

In these last two presidential polls, Marcos is still the candidate to beat.

Viewers of the Sun Life briefing are believed to be predominantly in economy classes A, B and C, which altogether make up only 11 percent of the electorate, while classes D and E make up 89 percent combined.

As to whether Bong Go could split Marcos’ votes (with a current share of 47% to 50%), the analyst said that was unlikely.

On the other hand, he said improving Robredos’ scoring to reach the 15-20% range would make her a candidate. You have to give credit to the people who run his campaign. It’s much better than the Otso Diretso in 2019. It’s much better than when Mar Roxas was racing in 2016, Herrera-Lim said.

But to make a Duterterise from the bottom and keep the momentum going, he said Robredo couldn’t stress the COVID-19 management issues because Marcos would not be affected.

Leni needs to make the Marcos presidency the problem, he said, which could be quite difficult because the Philippines, for him, was not a strong historic nation.

This is one of our big flaws. We do not systematically review our history and I hope we can change.

Doris Dumlao-Abadilla

Thinner and meaner converge

Losing weight doesn’t work quite the same on the stock market. Here it can actually make you heavier and therefore more attractive to a certain group of investors.

Referred to the recent Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) decision to increase the investment weight of fiber internet company Converge ICT Solutions Inc. after its second shareholder unloaded a huge block of shares the previous week.

This was a signal for the entry of more foreign institutional money as their holdings are benchmarked against the FTSE and other global indices.

The higher weighting was possible after Converge’s IPO, that portion of its outstanding shares that were freely tradable fell from 20.4% to 26% after a unit of the US private equity firm Warburg Pincius sold 420 million Converge shares in a private sale.

Converge president and co-founder Grace Uy said the higher weighting would improve their visibility to investors looking to buy into the company.

The bulk sale likely weighed on the company’s share price, although those who entered early were likely less worried, with Converges still up around 100% year-to-date in value. .

Meanwhile, the Uys strive to meet and beat the previous goals. During its recent quarterly briefing, Converge announced that it would meet its target of covering 55% of all households by 2023a two years ahead of schedule.

Miguel R. Camus

Model vaccination effort

It’s not 100%, but City of Dreams Manila is at the top level with 99%.

This is the percentage of staff at integrated hotel complexes who have been fully immunized against Covid-19, which has earned them a coveted security seal from health authorities.

Fully immunized personnel are those who have completed the required dose of vaccine. The resort, which has ordered enough vaccines to immunize its staff, is now inoculating its staff’s dependents, and their children under 18 will soon follow.

The announcement comes at the right time as the luxury establishment prepares to welcome more guests and reopen more establishments with Metro Manila easing to Alert Level 2.

We are grateful to our colleagues who have taken the step towards protecting themselves, their families and colleagues, our guests and the community at large, said Company President Geoff Andres.

Were informed that various initiatives have been taken by the resort to encourage the uptake of vaccination, including paid leave of two days on the day of vaccination and after, to allow staff to rest if staff experience side effects after vaccination, and continually reinforcing the message that vaccination is a collective effort and a compassionate step towards ending the pandemic.

Webinars hosted by medical authorities gave staff a better understanding of the benefits of getting the vaccine.

More importantly, the complex gave time for confidence in the vaccination to grow, as those who initially hesitated eventually agreed, upon seeing their colleagues getting vaccinated. A shuttle service between the complex and vaccination sites was also provided to team members, allowing them to be vaccinated during working hours.

Pregnant staff were offered a limousine service from their home within a reasonable radius to the vaccination center and back.

The complex’s internal occupational health and safety unit tracked staff immunization status and helped them make appointments through available channels. Off-site colleagues were also encouraged from the start to be vaccinated in their respective communities, if appropriate.

It is now a good model for other businesses to follow.

Daxim L. Lucas

