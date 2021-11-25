Entertainment
Actor Matthew Marsden looks into Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, calling Hollywood celebrities and mainstream media awake for pushing the white supremacist narrative
Actor Matthew Marsden recently took to social media to weigh in on Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, calling on Hollywood celebrities and mainstream media to push the heinous tale that the 18-year-old is a supremacist White.
After a lengthy trial that culminated on Friday last week, the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of the five charges he faced. Following the long-awaited trial verdict, left-wing celebrities took to social media to complain about the jury’s decision, completely rejecting the evidence that had been presented.
It is relevant to point out that the two attackers killed by Rittenhouse, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, had a fairly long criminal history, which is either ignored or knowingly rejected by awake Hollywood celebrities.
Joseph Rosenbaum had opened a hit-and-run case on bail, filed a month after being shot by Rittenhouse, as well as misdemeanor and disorderly conduct cases and had been charged with 11 counts of pedophilia, including sexual acts heinous committed against children aged nine to eleven.
Likewise, Anthony Huber was convicted of disorderly conduct from 2018 as a repeat domestic violence offender, a case of possession of drug paraphernalia, not to mention hitting Kyle Rittenhouse on the head with a plank. on casters.
Following the verdict in the trial, Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo sided with the Rittenhouse attackers, saying: “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues black lives. and devalues Anthony’s life[Huber] and Jojo[Joseph Rosenbaum]. “
Marsden retweeted the Hulk actor’s tweet, saying, “Not all actors are like that. I promise.”
In a previous tweet, following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Marsden called out to the mainstream media in general, explaining, “You don’t get the outcome you want because it goes against your narrative. Anyone who has looked at this trial objectively will tell you that this is the correct outcome.
“Stop politicizing him,” Marsden continued. “The msm totally jumped the shark on this and we will never trust him again.”
In a follow-up tweet, the Black Hawk Down actor added to his previous criticism of the mainstream media, saying, “No one is saying it’s an injustice, has watched the whole trial, and if they l ‘did, they are politically motivated. “
“In a normal world people would see the evidence and be outraged that the msm lied to them so blatantly,” Marsden continued in a separate tweet, further expressing how disappointed he is with the coverage of the case. Rittenhouse.
He added, “Instead, they don’t watch the trial, get more lies and repeat the talking points. It angers me how irresponsible talking heads are in their quest for $$$ ”
Retweeting an article shared by Conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson, who wrote: “Tell me you have a far-left bias without telling me you have a far-left bias,” of a press article shared by the English tabloid The Independent, which initially claimed that Rittenhouse had “shot three black men”.
Marsden’s claim on Harris’ tweet simply read, “This is what I’m talking about,” to further prove his point about the mainstream media’s prejudice towards the Rittenhouse case.
The actor also praised Judge Bruce Schroeder and the jury’s unwavering determination to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse despite intimidation before delivering a verdict, which could have resulted in the trial being overturned.
“Nobody talks about how this could have been an overturned trial, anyway?” Does anyone care how the prosecution behaved? Or the intimidation of the jury? If it wasn’t such an open and closed case, and if the judge was weak, it could have sent an innocent man to life in prison, ”Marsden said.
The actor also called out the U.S. Democratic Representative for Missouri and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush, who claimed the jury, Judge Schroeder and Kyle Rittenhouse himself were white supremacists.
“Add this person to the list,” Matthew Marsden suggested of Bush’s baseless accusations, which were intended to push a false white supremacist narrative down people’s throats further.
“This is real media,” Marsden said, pointing to an article published by Guardian Australia which claimed “Kyle Rittenhouse verdict declares hunting season open to progressive protesters.”
Mentioning how difficult it is to find an objective analysis of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on YouTube, Marsden writes: “You are trying to find something detailing the lies about the Rittenhouse case on YouTube,” adding: “It is so difficult . “
“If anyone can, share here,” the actor encouraged to his Twitter followers. “No wonder people don’t have all the facts. “
“For those who call him a murderer… did you know all of this? Marsden wondered, sharing a clip in which CNN admitted to learning new information during the trial. “I was just wondering if we told you something different?” “
For those who call him a murderer, did you know all of this? Are you just wondering if you’ve been told something different? https://t.co/w1lZeR9lsa
– Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) 20 November 2021
“She’s always wrong,” Marsden wrote, retweeting left-wing activist Alyssa Milano’s rather soft statement about the jury’s verdict.
“Not all actors are like that. I promise, ”Marsden said in response to awakened The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, who claimed that Rittenhouse attackers Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were murdered during the Kenosha riots and mourned their deaths.
In a follow-up tweet, Marsden took another hit against him / her actor Pedro Pascal, stating that “Anyone could play The Mandalorian”.
“Not all actors are like that. I promise, “Marsden wrote again, this time calling Reese Witherspoon for his uneducated analysis of the Rittenhouse trial verdict, who said” no one should be able to buy a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, hurt another and go free.
In a more recent tweet, Marsden called out activist and left-wing actor Rob Reiner, writing, “Not all actors are like that… ah shit”, before telling us which actors aren’t like Ruffalo, Witherspoon, Pascal , Reiner and many more in Hollywood.
Among the list of actors nominated by Marsden we have former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, Adam Baldwin, Nick Searcy, Dean Cain, comedian Rob Schneider, Larry the Cable Guy and James Woods.
Unsurprisingly, Rob Reiner’s disappointing tweet read: “A minor illegally takes an assault rifle across state lines, kills two people, injures another, then is welcomed with open arms at Mar-a- Lago by the leader of the Republican Party, a racist mental patient. “
“This is where we are at. May God help us, ”concluded the unbearably awakened activist.
What do you think of Marsden’s comments on mainstream media and Hollywood celebrities that sparked the false narrative that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on social media.
