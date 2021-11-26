Entertainment
South Korean legislature divided over BTS military service exemption agreements inside
Well, members of BTS may not have to take a few months’ break from military service. That’s because the South Korean government, as lawmakers debated a bill, would allow popular figures like BTS to substitute their compulsory military service for other public services.
Now, according to reports, the National Assembly of South Korea, the legislature of the East Asian country, has still not come to a conclusion. They would be divided over the K-pop BTS boyband’s exemption from compulsory military service. This is according to the Yonhap news agency, which quoted the words of Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan. The report also mentions that the military is considering “situational variables” on the so-called BTS law.
“Regarding the amendment bill, the defense ministry cannot help but consider the situational variables,” Bu said during a press briefing via the Yonhap news agency. The situation we are facing right now is this. Second, a social consensus is also necessary. In other words, it is fair military service.
According to the Korea Herald, if the BTS bill passes, it would allow members to work as K-pop idols for 34 months on an alternative program, replacing their usual 18-year-olds. Must undergo 22 months of compulsory military service. It should be noted that exemption from military service was only granted to award-winning international athletes and classical musicians for their role in enhancing the country’s prestige abroad.
Well, we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out from here.
