SAG 2021 predictions: best actor





Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB

Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE

Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB FORECASTS FOR THE 2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARD AWARDS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021 PRICE PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More soon… Voting for Oscar nominations begins Thursday, January 27, 2022 and ends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Official Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022) ALL CANDIDATES AND RANKS : TICK, TICK… BOOM! Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, in TICK, TICK… BOOM! Photo Credit: Macall Polay / NETFLIX © 2021

Courtesy of Macall Polay / NETFLIX AND THE NOMINEES PROVIDED FOR ARE: RANK ACTOR MOVIE ROLE STUDIO 1 Will smith “King Richard” Richard williams Warner bros 2 Andrew Garfield «Tic, Tic… Boom! “ Jonathan larson Netflix 3 Benedict Cumberbatch “The power of the dog” Phil burbank Netflix 4 Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Lord Macbeth Apple / A24 Original Movies 5 Peter Dinklage “Cyrano” Cyrano de Bergerac MGM / United Artists release NEXT IN THE LINE 6 Leonardo DiCaprio “Don’t look up” Dr Randall Mindy Netflix 7 Clifton Collins, Jr. “Jockey” Jackson silva Sony Pictures Classics 8 Joaquin phoenix “C’mon C’mon” Johnny A24 9 Oscar isaac “The card counter” William “Tell” Tillich Focus Features ten Simon rex “Red rocket” Mikey knows A24 OTHER HIGH-LEVEL COMPETITORS 11 Javier bardem “Being the Ricardos” Desi Arnaz Amazon Studios 12 Mahershala Ali “Swan song” Cameron Turner Apple Original Movies 13 Adam Pilot “House of Gucci” Maurizio Gucci MGM / United Artists Relending 14 Jude Hill “Belfast” boyfriend Focus Features 15 Bradley Cooper “Alley of Nightmares” Stanton “Stan” Carlisle Projector photos 16 Matt damon “Still water” Bill Baker Focus Features 17 Jake gyllenhaal “The guilty” Joe baylor Netflix 18 Nicolas cage “Pig” Robin’s “Rob” field Neon 19 Ahmed Rice “Meet” Malik khan Amazon Studios 20 Cooper Hoffman “Licorice Pizza” Gary Valentin MGM / United Artists Relending UNCLASSIFIED LIST – Adam Pilot “Annette” – Adam Pilot “The last duel” – Alexander Nivola “The Many Saints of Newark” – Amir Jadidi “A hero” – Ansel Elgort “West Side Story” – Anthony ramos “In the heights” – Benedict Cumberbatch “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” – Clint eastwood “Scream Macho” – Daniel craig “No time to die” – Dev Patel “The Green Knight” – Don cheadle “No sudden movement” – Eddie murphy “Coming 2 America” – Eric Bana “The dry” – Philippe Scotti ” God’s hand “ – Harvey Keitel “Lanski” – Jonathan majors “The more they fall” – Justin chon “Bayou blue” – Matt damon “The last duel” – Michael B. Jordan “A newspaper for Jordan” – Michael keaton “Value” – Tim blake nelson “Old Henri” – Tim roth “Bergman’s Island” – Timothée Chalamet “Dune” – Tom hanks “Bullfinch” – Udo kier “Swan song” – Winston Duke “Nine days” 2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film) Oscars 2022 predictions The predictions for the Oscars 2021 are here. About the SAG Awards The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual awards show that has become one of the most important and key metrics for the Oscars. Four films won the most SAG awards with three: “American Beauty” in 1999, “Chicago in 2002”, “The Help” in 2011 and “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2017. Three films were nominated for the highest number of SAG Awards, including five: “Shakespeare in Love”, “Chicago” from 1998 and “Doubt” from 2008. The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC, will air simultaneously live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/feature/2022-sag-predictions-best-actor-1235120008/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos