Natalie Portman and other Hollywood stars take to football

Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Will Ferrell, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Reynolds are among the Hollywood actors who have decided to unite their passion for football and their business acumen.

In recent years, Hollywood personalities have become owners of soccer teams and have led the big projectors from cinema to stadiums.

One of them is Eva Longoria, who assured Efe that what is going on with Angel City FC it is “revolutionary”. The Latin star is part of a large group of investors, led by Natalie Portman, who is originally this women’s team that will make its Los Angeles debut in 2022.

Along with Longoria and Portman, the actresses also appear as promoters of Angel City FC. America Ferrera, Becky G, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush and Uzo Aduba.

Longoria, who recently announced that it had become a shareholder of Mexican Necaxa, stressed the importance for Angel City FC of having a majority of women upstream for decision making.

It’s like stepping behind the camera to be a director. To get good opportunities and change the situation of women, we have to sit on the boards of the company, he defended.

Actors have long since ceased to be mere artists to become large investors with multiple business interests.

However, it is striking that many Hollywood personalities have chosen football precisely, a sport which, although it has experienced strong growth in the United States, continues to be less popular and economically powerful than the impact of major league basketball (NBA), American football (NFL) or baseball (MLB).

Football as a brand engine

Eric Johnson, director of the School of Media, Entertainment and Sports at the University of California, explained to Efe that beyond the love for football that these stars may have, there are compelling reasons to justify these stars. investments from an economic point of view.

Football is the sport of the whole world. Therefore, it is undeniable that he will enter the United States. It’s a very worthwhile investment“.

Johnson explained that the cost of American MLS football teams is “relatively low”, at least compared to NBA or NFL franchises.

So, Hollywood stars can get into the ownership of these football clubs without undue financial hardship. This exhibit can be used for enhance your international brandAs a figure of cinema.

The expert notes that, in the case of the actors, putting on the red carpet on the football fields can have advantages for them in the form of money, fame, popularity or personal brandthe.

Two entry ways

Johnson is of the opinion that there is two entry ways from Hollywood stars to football teams.

On one side are the big stars that have entered in consolidated teams and at the highest competitive level, as did Matthew McConaughey with Austin FC.

Another example would be the relationship between Liverpool and LeBron James. The basketball player recently joined Hollywood to star in the Space Jam sequel.

Johnson pointed out that when Liverpool wanted to have a bigger presence in the United States, he saw James a marketing tool to gain fans“.

Unlike these examples are those in which an actor has become owner of a modest team who plays in a lower division.

Among them, Ryan Reynolds, who this year bought the Wrexham AFC of the English fifth division. Johnson explains why the Canadian actor wanted to buy a small club in Wales.

If the team is promoted, it can turn a very small investment into something worth it. And the actor he is also promoted outside of the United States by owning something that has value and recognition in countries like the UK, Spain or Italy.

The actor as a marketing engine

One of the references of this Hollywood landing in football leadership is Will Ferrell with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

Since his debut in MLS in 2018, LAFC caused a sensation in Los Angeles with the Mexican Carlos Vela as a reference in the field and with a large stadium in the center of the Californian city.

From an incredible launch campaign, the club has managed to create its own identity over time save and bring together a totally dedicated hobby with your team. To complete the master stroke, LAFC has Ferrell as one of its owners.

“LAFC had the best marketing campaign for a new team in America in any sport,” said Johnson. He further pointed out that a character like Ferrel can act as a “marketing engine” turn football and this team into something “cool”

