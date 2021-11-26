The Joker arrives today in FunPlus State of Survival | Business





ZURICH – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 25, 2021– FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, and its KingsGroup studio today welcome iconic DC Super-Villain, The Joker, as a new playable hero in Survival state, the free strategy game available on both ios and Android. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, all players who complete the thrilling story campaign will have a limited window to permanently unlock the Joker for their roster. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125006179/en/ THE JOKER ARRIVES TODAY IN A FUNPLUS SURVIVAL STATE. DC Collaboration Brings Iconic Villain to Massively Popular Strategy Game (Graphic: Business Wire) As one of pop culture’s best-known supervillains, the Joker makes his Survival state its debut offering players and fans of the character an eventful campaign that combines zombies with his infamous manic demeanor, delivering a strategy experience like no other. FunPlus is proud of the success of State of Survival and its appeal to other brands in the entertainment industry. As we wrap up our crossover with AMCs The Walking Dead, we’re excited to be able to align with DC to incorporate the Joker, one of entertainment’s most popular characters, said Chris Petrovic, Commercial Director of FunPlus. We’re excited to share this new campaign and encourage Joker fans to get started in State of Survival today! To see the Joker in action and for a preview of the storyline, check out the trailer. here. For more information on DC, visit dccomics.com. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.funplus.com. For more information on survival status, visit https://funplus.com/games/state-of-survival/. Find a link to the assets HERE About FunPlus Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia and the United States. As an organization that nurtures the world’s best creative and diverse talent and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and released games that have ranked # 1 in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Canons of Glory. FunPlus Studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games, and Imagendary Studios, each focused on developing a unique brand of innovative games for a global audience. FunPlus is the founder of FPXFunPlus Phoenix), one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions. About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a leading global publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, portable, mobile and PC games for in-house game titles and third. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com. About DC DC is one of the largest publishers of English-language comics and graphic novels in the world and is home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever. As the creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is responsible for strategically integrating its stories and characters into film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service. INFINITE and the community engagement portal. For more information visitdccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com. & DC Comics. & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21) View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125006179/en/ CONTACT: BHI for FunPlus Jamie king [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE SWITZERLAND NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOVIE SOFTWARE AND MOVIES ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: FunPlus Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 25/11/2021 14:20 / DISC: 25/11/2021 14:21 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125006179/en

