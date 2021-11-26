Rakhi Sawant’s funniest IG coils





Rakhi Sawant has always been there to entertain us with its content. Whether it’s jejus or just her facial expressions, the actor and reality TV star has the ability to cause laughter wherever she goes. The best part is that she seems to have taken the hit off Instagram Reels, which makes her comedy so much more accessible to all of us. Without further ado, here are some of his funniest and craziest IG reels to make you sniffle and laugh. 1. She kills the Reels thing Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 IG Reels is all about finding popular voice overs and getting creative with them, and it seems Rakhi Sawant understands the mission perfectly. Everything she shares is hilarious, and the voiceovers she chooses are pretty funny! 2. All about absurdity Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 Not only does she make videos where there is meaningful content i.e. jokes and funny statements, but she also makes full use of the absurd that is circulating online! Take a look at this reel and you will understand why she is an artist and not just an actress. 3. She is ready to collaborate Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 The best part about Rakhi is that she is ready to collaborate with others. She has a series of Reels with Bollywood choreographer Rajeev Khinchi, and they’re pretty hilarious to watch. 4. Sarkari Naukri FTW Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 This hilarious offer not only makes us laugh but also makes a comment about the company. Everything about the execution is hilarious. Their outfits, the acting, and the fact that the voiceover doesn’t quite match. I can’t stop laughing. 5. She is not afraid Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 Many of us would be afraid to act absurdly in public. But one thing Rakhi proves is that she’s not afraid to enjoy her life to the fullest, no matter where she is. 6. She does Bigg Boss comments well. Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 Have you ever seen competitors from the Great leader house making fun of what’s going on inside? Rakhi does it in such a fun and harmless way that we can’t help but laugh. 7. She’s an influencer Video credit: Instagram / viralbhayani Simply calling him an actor or artist would be incorrect. She is even more than an artist. Rakhi Sawant, at this point, is an influencer. People are consuming its content online with great enthusiasm. Even if it’s just to laugh at her antics, people are there on her page, enjoying what she offers. 8. She’s a brilliant queen Video Credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511 Ultimately, there’s no denying that Rakhi is one of those artists who really work to get his content across and always manages to make people smile. The sheer number of her Insta Reels makes us realize that she loves what she does, and that makes us appreciate her work even more! Do you like Rakhi Sawant? If you do, tell us about your favorite Insta Reel in the comments below! Social and main image credit: Instagram / rakhisawant2511

