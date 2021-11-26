THG presents: the 10 biggest turkeys of 2021!

The year 2021 began with an insurgency against the United States Capitol and will end with even more deaths from COVID-19 than we have seen in 2020.

Between?

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West … Meghan Markle has welcomed her second child … and a very famous reality TV star has been arrested on truly gruesome charges.

That makes a lot.

We’ve covered the good, the bad, and the very weird all year round on The Hollywood Gossip – but what about the very boring, weird, and lame?

What about the pathetic, the mocking and the laughable?

Indeed, what about the celebrities we most closely associate with a turkey?

In honor of Thanksgiving, our staff are here again to count the 10 Greatest Turkeys of 2021 (as we did in 2020), starting below with the weakest and most irritating 10th. . and ending with the the weakest and irritating:

10. Donald Trump: As a general rule, inciting a violent attack on democracy would automatically put someone first in this scientific ranking system.

So are the endless and dangerous whining about a rigged presidential election that by all counts and even the smallest evidence was not rigged in any way.

But it’s important to remember that Trump is no longer in office. He lost to Joe Biden.

And the losers don’t deserve a higher place than the final here.

9. Angela Deem: It’s hard to pick a single 90 Day Fiance star who truly embodies the turkey spirit, but Angela takes the cake (stuffing?) In 2021.

On screen, she supplemented her screaming and verbal abuse with the most angry striptease anyone has ever seen.

Offscreen, she invited her daughter convicted of pedophilia to party with Angela and her grandchildren on July 4.

No makeover can solve this problem.

8. Scott Disick: He’s a 38-year-old father of three who seeks romantic relationships with barely legal teenage models.

He’s also a bitter, jealous jerk who put Kourtney Kardashian to shame simply because she chose to share her happiness with the world after falling in love with a new person.

On their own, either of these behaviors would be enough to earn him a spot on THG’s best turkeys list.

Together, they are enough to give us hope that hell will soon fall into darkness again so that we don’t have to hear about this smelly, smelly behavior again.

7. Jon Gosselin: How is this guy still in the news? And appearing on the Dr. Oz Show from all places? And ALWAYS trash his ex-wife?!?

And even now to talk at length about his ex-girlfriend’s cancer diagnosis?

Go away, man. Please.

6. Kelly Dodd: Kelly has been a real job for years, but her on-screen antics were generally entertaining.

Last year, however, it was awful.

Kelly’s months of nastiness and misinformation cost her two cushy jobs. She’s no longer a real housewife and spends her days trying to be sued for giving her something to say about her ridiculous podcast.

It’s kinda sad that she does things like THIS.

5. Jamie Spears: According to his own daughter, Jamie should be investigated and possibly even taken behind bars for the way he’s treated her for the past 13 years.

In one damning statement on another, Britney Spears has gone public this summer and fall about her father’s gruesome behavior as curator of his estate.

She explained how he stole money from her, how he hadn’t let her have children, how he controlled all aspects of her personal and professional life for over a decade, thus filling her bank account. millions of dollars.

Jamie only narrowly made it into the top five as he finally stepped down from his legal role several weeks ago, opening the door for a judge to end guardianship shortly thereafter.

4. Pete Davidson: It’s just … that such a sadly not funny guy shouldn’t be allowed to go on dating all the beautiful women in Hollwood.

Seriously, man, how tall is her?!?

3. David Reason: It gains a permanent place on this list.

To Eason’s credit, he didn’t kill any dogs or beat any spouses in 2021, at least not to our knowledge.

But he’s still a racist. And still a fanatic. And still a bad influence on his kids and he and Jenelle Evans are still trying to come true, much to our dismay.

2. The Delta variant: How does the virus that killed an infinite number of people not win our first place?

Because of this guy …

1. Josh Duggar: What can we say about Josh Duggar that hasn’t already been said in his bulky criminal record?

The known sexual predator will soon be tried on child pornography charges that could put him behind bars for up to 20 years.

A senior investigator described the materials found on Josh’s computer as the worst of the worst. Interestingly, this description works perfectly for Josh himself!

Not only is the disgraced former reality TV star our Turkey of the Year, but he’s also one of the top favorites for the worst watered bird of the 21st century.