Theater Project in Union brings vacation entertainment you haven’t yet memorized – Union News Daily

UNION COUNTY, NJ In the spirit that you can never put too many ornaments on a Christmas tree, The Theater Project offers not one but three holiday programs. Although it mainly focuses on new work the rest of the year, the company celebrates the season by putting its own twist on some familiar stories. All three programs will be available online.

Need a break with Frosty and Rudolph? Tune in to November’s podcast, The Theater Project Thinks About, when movie mavens Mark Spina and Harry Patrick Christian discuss big-screen classics with vacation settings as alternatives to shows that may have run out of welcome. This episode is released on Sunday, November 28.

It wouldn’t be a traditional party without a dose of Charles Dickens and Frank Capra, so why not see these tales reinterpreted: on Zoom and through the lens of 1940s radio series. In A Cracked Christmas Carol, Lionel Barrymore and the Vienna Boys Choir can’t make it to the radio studio, so the station manager, housekeeper, and a very angry product sponsor are forced to make their way through the show, playing all of them. themselves. This pre-recorded program is available on request from Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28.

Wonderful Life: The Radio Play is set in the Lux Radio Theater in 1947, where 12 adult actors, five children, a musician and a very overworked sound technician prepare for a broadcast of the classic tale. The show has been a Theater Project holiday tradition live or online across four different theater spaces, four US Presidents and four George Baileys. Matt McCarthy returns as George this year, who reminds everyone year after year that, we can get through this thing, but we have to stay together, a message that resonates more strongly than ever. The live performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

The Theater Project, an incubator for emerging talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, has gained regional recognition for its ongoing programs during the pandemic, including its annual Young Playwrights competition, Actors Reading With Kids program, and its recent launch The Theater Project Thinks About podcasts. It was one of only 22 New Jersey organizations to receive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2021.

For more information visit www.thetheaterproject.org or call 908 809-8865.