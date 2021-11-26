Dave Bautista refuses to appear in a movie with this actor

Oh, how things can change so quickly. Dave Bautista began his television and film career with a minor role in ‘Smallville‘. At this point, he believed his acting career was over with a one-time appearance.





However, this was not to be the case. This came with a lot of hardship, as not only was Dave broke, but he struggled very early on with his acting skills.

With hard work everything would change and soon enough Dave became a huge Hollywood star.

These days he is a much requested actor and besides, he has turned down projects like ‘Suicide Squad‘, who would later be attached to someone Dave knows far too well from his past life.

It turns out that Dave doesn’t want anything to do with this said actor.





Dave Bautista’s road to Hollywood hasn’t been easy

It should be noted that Dave Bautista’s Hollywood journey has not been easy. In reality, he fought early, especially during one of his first projects. It was then that the former sports host realized he needed help.

“I played a very small role, a cameo role in a movie called Wrong Side of Town. In the first scene, I realized how bad I was. I thought since I did stuff on camera in WWE it was going to be the same, that it would be the same, but then I realized “I’m BAD FOR THIS, man.” I realized how difficult it was.

Dave would remedy the situation by getting to work and hiring an interim coach. He calls it the biggest turning point in his career. Soon Dave had huge projects on his CV, of course the biggest, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy ‘.

He is now a big star, with countless projects to work on in the future. However, given his recent comments, he’s not necessarily open to working with just anyone.

Bautista has no interest in working alongside John Cena

Dave Bautista has been clear he wants to be an actor, not a star. From Dave’s perspective, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson follow the paths of stars in Hollywood, working on popcorn-style films. On the other hand, he wants movies with a deeper meaning, like “Dune”.





“Don’t compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does, these guys are wrestlers who went on to become movie stars. I’m… something else. I was a wrestler. Now I am. an actor.”

“Rock was, in a way, a movie star even before being a movie star,” he later added. “There is something about him that is really special. I would never take that away from him,” Bautista said. “Would I consider him a great actor? F— no.”

Dave would further add that he wants more difficult projects, not the ones like the ones John Cena has worked on in the past, “I want good roles. Fast and furious Where Bumblebee. … This is not the kind of celebrity I want. … I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster, ”said Bautista. “I want to work with Oscar winners. I am proud to be a character actor. I want that respect, that credibility, and that education. “





Given those words, some might think John Cena would take offense, but instead, it’s quite the opposite.

“I would rather not be put in the same bag,” were Bautista’s words via Twitter, speaking of staring in a movie with John Cena.

John was asked about the comments next door Squire and surprisingly, Cena took the humble approach, stating that he understood Dave’s feelings.

“I’m very sad about this because Dave Bautista is an incredibly gifted actor,” Cena said. “He did an incredible job. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try to see things from their point of view. Dave worked so hard on his craft. And he’s so devoted to his characters. And really wants to put forward a work that gives it its own identity. I 100 percent understand that.





John understands that Dave wants to be recognized for his work and to go his own way during his acting journey. A great reaction from John, who, very seriously, also has a booming career following his fantastic performance in ‘Suicide Squad ‘.

