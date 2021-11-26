Nushrratt Bharuccha evolves as actor in layered horror film remake

Rating of the movie Chhorii: 3.0 out of 5.0 stars3

Featured actors: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yaaneea Bharadwaj and ensemble.

Director: Vishal Furia.

What is good: Furias has better horror instincts than many of his contemporaries. Nushrratt trying to experiment more and make them work.

What’s wrong : That the remake doesn’t have a soul of its own, that it is borrowed from the original and those who have seen it before will be busy finding something new.

Toilet break: if you’ve seen the original you might not feel like you’ve missed a thing, but if you haven’t yet, just wait.

Watch or not? : watch it for the acting performance of the two ladies, Nushrratt and Mita. They are in the frame most of the time and do a good job.

Tongue: Hindi (with subtitles)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video.

Duration: 129 min.

User Rating:

A couple (Sakshi & Hemant) are put in unexpected circumstances due to their husband’s unpaid debts, leaving them with no choice but to go into hiding for a few days. They choose their village of drivers which has only 5 houses according to him and 2 belong to the driver. After spending a day in the house blocked by the dense sugarcane crops, Sakshi realizes that everything is not as easy as it looks and begins the game of Lapachhapi.

Chhorii movie review: scenario analysis

Chhorii is an official remake of the critically acclaimed 2016 Marathi film Lapachhapi, also written and directed by Vishal Furia. It’s the day of the remakes and it is I who am being put to the test. Here is my Drushyam 2 movie review I made today. Coming back to Chhorii, those who saw the original know what exercise is, for those who haven’t, Vishal Furia has a nice surprise in store for you.

On the surface, Chhorii is a survival horror drama with a pregnant woman at the center. But if you scratch and try to take it deeper, the film is about the horrors of our society that are scarier than the ghost we see on screen. It’s a spooky story about an unnamed town that regards a newborn girl as a bad omen and sacrifices her for prosperity. The remake’s message stays true to its original and doesn’t change the essence.

Nushrratt during promotions told me how certain messages should be conveyed mixing them into fun and thrills. Vishal Furia does exactly that. The story is not in Maharashtra now, so he is iterating to place it in the new geographic location. The configuration does not change, however. The house is scarier, as the original is 5 years old and the filmmaker tried to incorporate things he couldn’t in the first place.

Of course, it changes a few plot points and mixes up a few twists and turns, but what can’t be ignored is the fact that this is another remake of a very successful film with nothing new. than the original. In an age where subtitles are accepted, we’re definitely spending a time where we needed remakes to raise awareness.

What also bothers me is the age dynamics of the film. How is Bhannos’ oldest son old enough to kill people when his other three sons are under 10? And if so, why isn’t it getting old at all?

Chhorii Movie Review: Star Performance

Nushrratt Bharuccha made some choices and it’s fun to see her explore more. In Chhorii, she becomes a woman stuck in a situation and her unborn child is at stake. She struggles to save him and stumbles upon the darkest secret. Nushrratt is in almost every frame of the film and she manages to give us chills and chills when she is scared and helpless.

Mita Vashisht gets the second most important character in the film. Her character sees a full 180-degree transformation and completely changes hue. The actor shows his caliber and his range.

Chhorii Movie Review: direction, music

Vishal Furia tries to take the scale of his story. It makes the environment more captivating and scary. He tries to pack as much punch as possible at the end, in the process the first hour seems not to be used to its full capacity. But once he starts his game there is no looking back, at least for the first time viewers.

Ketan Sodha’s background music is creepy and appropriate for the movie. It adds thrills, well done. The best decision is to keep the movie without a song for the most part.

The production design is also to be appreciated as it is very limited space and creating visually appealing and spooky sets is a talent.

Chhorii movie review: the last word

This is a remake and I will not change my position on the copied films scene by scene. But what stands out about Chhorii is Nushrratt Bharucchas’ acting performance and Vishal Furia’s attempt to improve his content.

Chhorii trailer

Chhorii releases November 26, 2021.

Share with us your viewing experience Chhorii.

For more amazing recommendations, read our Sardar Udham movie review!

Must read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Rohit Shetty sells prototype to Akshay Kumar after successful product hero Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube