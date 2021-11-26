Taiwanese Actors and Films Receive High Praise Ahead of 2021 Golden Horse Awards | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2021 Taiwan Golden Horse Awards, which take place on Saturday, November 27, will announce the winners online and during the in-person ceremony at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. The Golden Horse Film Festival executive committee said there were 573 films submitted and noted that there had been no decrease in film submissions despite the pandemic. The most nominated film was a Hong Kong drama titled “Drifting”, while Taiwanese films “The Soul” and “Till We Meet Again” received second and third nominations respectively. The film “Drifting” was ranked in 12 categories, including Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Cinematography. Written and directed by Jun Li (), it is an adaptation of an actual court case in the Kowloon area with Francis Ng () playing a homeless man. The two Taiwanese films “The Soul” and “Till We Meet Again” are nominated in 11 categories. The nominees for Best Director are Cheng Wei-hao (), Clara Law (), Chung Mong-hong (), Jun Li, Ho Wi-ding () and Hu Chih-hsin (). Meanwhile, Taiwanese actors Cheng Jen-shuo (), Chang Chen (), Roy Chiu (), Kai Ko () and Francis Ng are nominated for best lead actor. One of the best nominated supporting actors, Lung Shao-hua (), was nominated after 22 years with the feature film “Gatao: The Last Stray”. The actor died on September 14, 2021 at the age of 68. Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia () and Gingle Wang () are nominated for Best Leading Actress with the roles of mother and daughter in “The Falls”, while Karena Lam () and Caitlin Fang () are also nominated for the same gender as mother and daughter in “American Girl”. Renowned Taiwanese musicians Stella Chang (), Eve Ai (), Waa Wei () and rock band EggPlantEgg will perform at the awards ceremony. This is Chang’s comeback gig after his last gig six years ago. Singaporean actor Mark Lee (), Bai Ling and Sinje Lee (), will participate in the ceremony as award presenters. Lee attended the event last year as a nominee for a role in the comedy “Number 1” which supports the LGBTQ + community. Last year, Bai Ling grabbed the headlines with her extremely sexy and handmade red carpet look called “Love and Peace”. Recently, the celebrity completed her two-week quarantine in Taiwan and her fans left messages on social media saying they couldn’t wait to see her formal wear. For the complete list nominations, please visit the official Golden Horse Awards website.

