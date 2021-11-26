EAT THIS WEEK: Mexican Restaurants Marias Enchiladas en Mole





This week’s featured EAT dish is the Marias Mexican Restaurants Enchiladas en Mole.

Robert Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Trying to decide each week where and what to eat around the pool can be a challenge, there are so many amazing choices. In this feature, indulge yourself in dishes that will surely satisfy those cravings and leave you wondering where to go next. While I’m not a mole aficionado, I’ve seen my fair share of mole recipes. From traditional variations to bizarre variations, it seems that in order to be a mole it has to include all the ingredients except the kitchen sink, and the cooking time can vary from half a day to a Hawaiian vacation. So every time I think about doing mole it’s more like Shark Tank I’m out. Lucky for us, Marias does all the work for her delicious take on the classic Mexican dish. Before we dive into the sauce, let’s start with the enchiladas themselves. You have your choice of topping (chicken, pork, or cheese) and you really can’t go wrong with any of them. They’re wrapped in their ever-amazing corn tortillas and striped and if you decide to forgo the meat, the dish can go vegan for those of you looking for the option. Next comes the mole. While the wizard’s curtain isn’t fully drawn to see everything in the sauce, you do get hints of chili, dried peanuts, toasted nuts, and all-important chocolate. For those unfamiliar with the chocolate ingredient, it might sound strange, but trust me, it all pays off. The result is a standoff between the sweet and the salty and your taste buds are the beneficiaries. There is a little hint of spice, but it’s not overdone it only compliments all the other flavors. It’s served with cilantro rice and black beans and if you feel like it, take the excess mole and start sliding it in with bites of each. It amplifies the taste and gives you a whole different profile with every little bite. If anyone is fed up with the turkey this weekend, this is your alternative. While not your traditional Thanksgiving flavor, it will still invoke all of those feelings of family and flavor. Marias Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information, visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2200.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/entertainment/eat-this-week-marias-mexican-restaurants-enchiladas-en-mole/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos