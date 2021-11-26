Star Wars actor Adam Driver is ready to resurrect Kylo Ren





Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Adam Driver responded positively to the idea of ​​returning to a galaxy far, far away, with actor set to resurrect Ben Solo AKA Kylo Ren. In the past, the actor has pushed aside the idea of ​​returning to the franchise, but it looks like enough time may have passed to give him another perspective. “No, I am absolutely not against it. For me, it’s the medium of a filmmaker, so my only thing is to work with great filmmakers. Regardless of the size … it never interested me, to some extent. There are some interesting things to work on both. I’m still the people that I would be interested in working with, and if I would be good for the role – things like that. No, certainly not opposed. The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, the character of Driver from the Disney sequel trilogy has struggled between the light side and the dark side, and would undoubtedly lend himself to all kinds of interesting stories – both from his past as a student of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and then as a student of Sith Lord Supreme Leader Snoke. MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY While Star Wars fans have strongly criticized many of the elements introduced in the Disney trilogy, the majority would at least agree that Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren has established himself as one of the highlights. Not only did the character have arguably the most interesting backstory of any newly introduced character, but Driver’s demonstrable talent imbued Kylo Ren with the conflict, anger, and sadness that made Ben Solo such a presence. captivating and endearing. Indeed, it is undoubtedly thanks to Driver’s commendable work that the character had a (much undeserved) chance of redemption at the end of The Rise of Skywalker before (SPOILERS) die at the decrepit hands of Palpatine. Of course, no one is ever really dead in the world of Star wars, and there are plenty of ways to bring Adam Driver back into the fray, although a previous project would probably be the simpler idea. Driver’s new desire to return contrasts with his previous comments on the subject, with the actor saying in 2019 that “This experience will forever be one of the highlights of my career, but I yearn for other adventures.” Related: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Poster Has Porgs Recreating The Brilliant Driver’s comments quickly follow those of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who said the studio plans to bring back the new characters who debuted in 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “Certainly, these are not characters we’re going to forget,” Kennedy revealed. “They will live, and those are conversations that are happening with the creative team as well.” For now, Adam Driver continues to fight hate, fear and anger in director Ridley Scott’s film. Gucci House, which details the experience of Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider with humble origins, who married the Gucci family. His unbridled ambition begins to undo the family legacy and unleashes a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge – and ultimately murder. It comes to us from Unilad.

