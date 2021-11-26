Why Jim Caviezel was canceled by Hollywood after a “person of interest”

Jim Caviezel reached the peak of his career in 2004, when he played Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s acclaimed biblical drama film, The passion of Christ. For his distinguished performance, Caviezel was nominated for an MTV Movie Award in the “Best Male Performance” category. He ultimately lost against Pirates of the Caribbeanis Johnny Depp. Then only 36 years old, Caviezel might have imagined that his career would only increase at that point.





In the early 2010s, he starred in a number of prominent films, including Evacuation plan and When the game is big. He also landed the lead role in the CBS sci-fi series, Person of interest. Over the course of five seasons, the show was a huge success, until it ended airing in June 2016.

Since then, Caviezel has not appeared in any major production. The timing of his apparent demise is no coincidence, however. At that time, the divide between left and right in America grew bigger than ever. Caviezel stepped up his own right-wing ideologies, which got him into trouble with a heavily left-wing Hollywood industry.





Unique show for the time

Person of interest was a very unique spectacle for its time. One could still argue that even today its central premise remains quite unique: “Former CIA agent Reese – now presumed dead – and billionaire software genius Finch join forces as a fighting team. against self-defense crime, ”the series synopsis reads on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Using Finch’s program, which uses pattern recognition to determine which individuals will soon be involved in violent crime, they combine Reese’s covert ops training and Finch’s financial and cyber skills to stop crimes before they happen. ‘they don’t happen. Former Army Intelligence Support Activity member Sameen Shaw joins the duo in their quest. ‘







Caviezel starred as Reese, for which he was nominated twice for a People’s Choice Award. Joining him on the cast was The practice and Lost Michael Emerson star, who portrayed Finch. Taraji P. Henson was also part of the main cast between seasons 1 and 3 and returned on a recurring basis in the fourth. She played an NYPD homicide detective called Joss Carter who becomes an ally of Reese and Finch. RELATED: Twitter Confused By Jim Caviezel Using Mel Gibson’s Braveheart Battle Cry During QAnon’s Speech

Consequences on his career

According to Caviezel, his cancellation probably started as soon as he made the choice to play Jesus in Passion. “Jesus is as controversial now as he ever was. Not much has changed in 2000 years,” the actor said in a 2011 article in The Guardian. “We have to give up our names, our reputations, our lives to speak the truth.”







Caviezel’s comments were taken from an address he gave at First Baptist Church in Orlando. Speaking about his casting by Mel Gibson, he told worshipers the director had warned him about the role – and the consequences it would have on his career.

Caviezel claimed that no more than 20 minutes after accepting the role, Gibson called him back to try and strangely persuade him not to follow through. “He said, ‘You’ll never work in this town again.’ I told him, ‘We all have to kiss our crosses,’ “Caviezel told the church. The fact that he spent half a decade as the lead actor on a major show, however, suggests that Gibson had wrong. RELATED: James Woods and Other Right-Wing Celebrities on Twitter Trick Users This Is a Concerning ‘National Day’





Unattractive to Hollywood

There are a lot of things in Caviezel’s faith that made him unattractive for Hollywood projects. Among them is her reluctance to film any scenes that involve her getting close to other actors, and her adamant refusal to do sex scenes at all.



“I find it hard to get naked on film,” he said in an old interview that even preceded his performance on Passion. “I don’t believe it. I don’t think it’s fair. In my faith I’ve been taught that abstinence is important. You’ll never see my butt on a movie unless I’m in it. ‘Holocaust, walking around. “





On a more fundamental level, its values ​​strongly contradict those of most people in the industry. One example is his clash with Back to the future star, Michael J. Fox on stem cell research and therapy. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, had supported a political candidate who supported stem cell research. In response, Caviezel made a video where he compared Fox to Judas in the Bible and asked people not to vote for the candidate.

Such prospects continue to play against Caviezel in any quest he might have to land serious roles in Hollywood. NEXT: The Truth About Why James Woods Was Canceled By Hollywood









