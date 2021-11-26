7th Tahoe Film Fest returns to Lake Tahoe





INCLINE VILLAGE, Nevada – The 7th Tahoe Film Fest returns to North Shore Lake Tahoe from December 2-5. The films will be screened at the Incline Village cinema, the Northstar Village cinema and the Crystal Bay Casino Crown theater. The event will feature both inspiring films and the directors and filmmakers who were inspired to create them, with all proceeds and ticket sales going to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Many films relate to our current environment and the climate crisis the world is facing and have even touched on Lake Tahoe. Many of the films shown are a variety of environmentalist films, including Torn up, directed by Max Lowe, on the death of his father, the legendary climber Alex Lowe.

Supplied / Gordon Wiltsie Tahoe Film Fest Executive Director Robert Roussel explained that when he started working on the event, he knew Lake Tahoe was the best place to host the festival. Tahoe is such a beautiful place and there are so many environmental organizations in Tahoe, both with the lake and the forest, Roussel said. So it was always essential that the festival focus on the environment, and the revenue and ticket sales benefit the environment. Along with the screening of the films, many directors will be present. Oscar nominee Lucy Walker will be in attendance. His film Bring Your Own Brigade will be screened, which takes a sharp look at the apocalyptic wildfires in California. In addition, National Geographic will offer three films to watch; The Rescue directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Torn directed by Max Lowe and The First Wave directed by Matthew Heineman. Some movies might hit near home for Tahoe viewers, like Bring your own brigade, directed by Lucy Walker, who will be on the show. The film will follow the harsh reality of California’s growing fire season, which recently affected much of the Eldorado National Forest and forced the evacuation of South Lake Tahoe earlier this year.

Provided / Briana Conrad This is a boutique film festival that takes place in North Lake Tahoe, Roussel said. It is a good thing for the communities. The event will follow COVID protocol and require all guests to wear masks in theaters. Tickets for each individual film are available at the box office or online, with the option to purchase a pass for all festival access. Tickets for individual movies start at $ 12 and the pass for all is $ 60. Roussel, like many others, feels discouraged by the recent false start to winter and is eager to hit the slopes. But until then, he thinks riders all around the pool will find a great way to pass the time at the festival. The first wave spotlights everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever faced. The film documents those grueling first four months, bringing together a group of doctors, nurses and frontline patients as they all went through the crisis.

Provided / National Geographic It’s a wonderful event, Roussel said. I think it is also an important event. Unfortunately there is no snow either. People don’t know how to ski and they need something to do. It gives them something to go out and do. The event is sponsored by the event’s founding partners, North Lake Tahoe, Crystal Bay Casino, Reno Tahoe, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Sierra Sun, and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. The festival will also feature films such as The respect, directed by Liesl Tommy. The musical biopic follows the life of the late Aretha Louise Franklin, a musical prodigy who made history by creating some of the greatest hits of all time.

Provided by Quantrell D. Colbert For a full description of the films screened at the festival, visit tahoefilmfest.com .

