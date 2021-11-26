Nightmare Alley actor Richard Jenkins reveals why he hates Guillermo del Toro movie set locations





Guillermo del Toro is a master filmmaker with two Oscars to his credit for 2017 directing and writing The shape of water. He spends a lot of time as a producer, although the film world is thrilled that he is releasing his next film. Alley of nightmares is his next film, which features a stunning cast. Actor Richard Jenkins recently spoke about how miserable del Toro filming locations can be. What is “Nightmare Alley” about? Richard Jenkins | Kevin Winter / Getty Images Alley of nightmares follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). He’s an ambitious carny who has the incredible talent of manipulating people with his speech. He crosses paths with psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who turns out to be a much bigger threat than him. Del Toro co-wrote the screenplay with newcomer Kim Morgan. It is based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham in 1946. The cast also includes Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. Richard Jenkins doesn’t like frosty ‘Nightmare Alley’ filming locations Variety interviewed Jenkins to talk about his latest movies, including Humans and Alley of nightmares. Hollywood took some time to notice the actor’s talents. Nevertheless, he has accumulated more than 110 credits to his credit. He expressed his satisfaction with the final product of Alley of nightmares and work with del Toro. “I saw it [Nightmare Alley] last night, ”Jenkins said. ” I loved it. Guillermo is like a person I have never met. When you work with him, you come away thinking, “Well, that was a treat. He is one of the masters of cinema. He learned so much about cinema, but he made it his own. This film is epic and extraordinary. However, Jenkins explained that there is a downside to working with del Toro. The sets and locations can be quite brutal, as the filmmaker tends to like sets in water and in the cold. “It’s always fun to work with, except he likes the water and he likes the cold,” Jenkins said. “In The shape of water, we were wet all the time and in this one we shot in the snow in Toronto it was freezing cold. Guillermo would be there without a jacket and we would run to take cover to warm up. Richard Jenkins reunites with Guillermo del Toro for “Nightmare Alley” Jenkins reunites with del Toro after working together on The shape of water, where he won an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. He plays Giles, Elisa Esposito’s (Salley Hawkins) neighbor. He’s a struggling middle-aged commercial illustrator, who helps Elisa resolve her conflicts throughout the film. Alley of nightmares hits theaters on December 17th, towards the very end of awards season. Searchlight Pictures is probably aiming for rewards potential with del Toro’s latest film which has already stunned social media with its visually stunning trailer. Maybe Jenkins could grab the Academy’s attention again. RELATED: Antlers Director Scott Cooper Admits What Kind Of Producer Guillermo del Toro Is

