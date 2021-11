Badminton TV’s ‘Love All Play’ anime second teaser reveals lead actor Natsuki Hanae E! News UK

The official website of the television anime of Asami Koseki ‘s I like to play everything The Badminton Novel released the anime’s second teaser promo video on Thursday. The video announces that Natsuki Hanae will play the main character Ry Mizushima.

Manufacturer of sporting goods YONEX supervises and collaborates on the designs of the anime. YONEX attended a previous badminton anime, Hanebad! from 2018. The tagline in the above visual reads: “A once-in-a-lifetime coming of age speeding up to 400 km / h (250 mph), a game of love!” The anime’s website notes experts’ claim that the initial speed of the shuttlecock after a smash makes badminton “the fastest sport in the world.” The title of the anime comes from the score (love-all) at the start of a match. The story follows Ry Mizushima, who joined his motivated college badminton team without a suitable coach, found himself in the dark. Nevertheless, he finally reached the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School badminton team under the direction of legendary coach Ebihara and surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and bring his high school team to the inter-high school tournament. Hiroshi Takeuchi ( Peacekeeper Kurogane: Belief scriptwriter, Blade and soul , Zunda Horizon ) directs the anime to Japanese animation and OLM. Tomoko konparu ( Uta no Prince -sama – Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) supervises the scripts of the series and writes them with Miharu Hirami ( Kodocha , The New Adventures of Kimba the White Lion ), Shingo Irie ( All out !! , Kuroko’s basketball ), and Michiko Yokote ( Cute LOVE from the high land defense club! , Genshiken , Shirobako ). Riko kaneda designs the characters, and Yuki hayashi ( My hero university , Welcome to the ballroom , Shaman king ) composes the music. The anime will air next spring on YTV , TVN , and their affiliates on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Poplar Pureful Footprint released first I like to play everything novel in May 2011, and Koseki has since written three more follow-up novels. Sources: I like to play everything anime official website, BD Nathalie

