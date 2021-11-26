Entertainment
Inside Hollywood’s Thanksgiving curse as celebrities split, fight, get arrested, and endure heart-wrenching tragedies on vacation
THANKSGIVING has turned out to be a bad luck day for many celebrities, with disasters hitting divorces, deaths and arrests for some of Hollywood’s greats.
Although Thanksgiving was created for the purpose of unity and appreciation, many celebrities have instead suffered tragedy during the extravagance of American feasting.
From messy divorces to shocking arrests, the gluttonous celebration has earned a cursed reputation for A-listers.
Popstar legends Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were the quintessential couple of the early 2000s.
The singing duo got married in 2002, and their life after marriage has been heavily followed in the MTVNewlyweds reality series: Nick and Jessica.
However, disaster struck Thanksgiving in 2005, when the Dukes of Hazzard star revealed in a statement that they would be going their separate ways.
Fans were heartbroken when Jessica announced it: it was the mutual decision of two people with tremendous respect and admiration for each other. “
Another infamous turkey day that made headlines was on November 27, 2009, when the vast cheating scandal of golf professional Tiger Woods came to light.
Two days earlier, the National Enquirer had published an article claiming the golfer was having an affair with New York nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel.
Then, on Thanksgiving morning, the PGA winner smashed his Cadillac Escalade in a fire hydrant and a neighbor’s tree after taking a dangerous mix of Ambien, Vicodin and THC.
Tiger’s accident happened minutes from his Florida home, allowing his wife, Elin Nordegren, to arrive at the scene and, in a fit of rage, smash his rear window with a golf Club.
However, the athlete was lying unconscious and completely unconscious in the front seat.
The ex-couple finalized their divorce in 2010 after spending a brief stint in drug rehab for sex addiction.
On Thanksgiving weekend of 1981, tragedy struck when the body of Oscar-nominated actress Natalie Wood was found floating on the shore of Catalina Island in California.
The West Side Story star was on vacation on a yacht with her husband Robert [RJ] Wagner, his friend Christopher Walken and the ship’s captain Dennis Davern.
Although Natalie’s death was initially characterized as an accidental drowning, years later, in 2009, the case resurfaced after Davern provided new details to police.
RJ Wagner was ultimately marked as a “person of interest” in Natalie’s death after the captain recalled a tense argument between the two shortly before the incident.
The now 91-year-old actor has never been tried for murder despite the case being labeled “suspicious” almost 40 years after the fact.
After a whirlwind marriage of just nine months, Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and singer-songwriter Kid Rock filed for divorce on Thanksgiving in 2006.
Just weeks before the news of their separation was announced, the blonde bombshell starred in the film Borat: Cultural Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, where, in a hilarious scene, she ran away from a hysterical Borat. trying to kidnap her.
According to the film’s creator, Baron Cohen, the film was the downfall of their marriage because, after seeing the photo, Kid Rock filed for divorce from the actress.
Turkey Day of 2000 was a difficult time for actor Robert Downey Jr., who was arrested for drug possession at a Palm Springs hotel.
Police reportedly found him alone in his hotel room with 4.5 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Robert’s booking came just three months after he was released from a California state prison for a similar offense.
The actor was arrested again in April 2001 before making his comeback as an Ironman star.
In 2012, Halle Berrys’ ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry was arrested on allegations of assault against her then-fiancé Olivier Martinez.
The altercation happened outside the couple’s Los Angeles home on Thanksgiving Day after Aubrey dropped off their four-year-old daughter, Nahla.
Both men were hospitalized after the fight as they suffered from cuts, bruises and broken ribs.
On U.S. National Day 2018, tensions were high for Hollywood couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.
After a nasty altercation over the 90210 star’s acting career, the argument ended with her throwing her husband out of the house.
At the time, a source told Radar Online, “Tori and Dean are in serious trouble.
“It got so bad that she kicked him out and he slept in a hotel.”
The couple have had a rocky relationship since Dean’s 2013 affair with Emily Goodhand while in Canada promoting his show Chopped Canada.
Thanksgiving 2016 proved to be a stressful time for the Kardashian clan, as rapper Kanye West was hospitalized that year for “exhaustion and dehydration.”
The founder of Yeezy was taken to a psychiatric standby ambulance after days of erratic behavior and abruptly canceled 21 dates on his Saint Pablo tour.
Kim Kardashian is said to have rushed to be by her side during the collapse, although their marriage did not last long as she filed for divorce in February this year.
While many Americans cherish the Thanksgiving holiday by surrounding themselves with delicious, family-friendly food, for many celebrities the indulgent day ultimately ends in disaster.
Hollywood Stars Beware Turkey’s Curse of the Day!
