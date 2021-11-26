Know Before You Go: Holidays in Mansfield in 2021











Pinterest MANSFIELD, Texas The Town of Mansfields’ annual Hometown Vacation returns in December as a two-day celebration that kicks off Friday! Wear your ugly holiday sweater, put on your elf ears or Christmas lights necklace and bring the family to Mansfield Hometown Holidays to get into the Christmas spirit! From December 3-4, visitors can celebrate the holiday season with games presented by the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Merry Midway, live shows at LOT Downtown (110 S. Main St.), rides and more. There might not be “real snow” at Mansfield, but be sure to hit Snow Hill on Friday. Here’s what to expect on both days of Hometown Holidays and what you need to know before you go: FRIDAY, DEC. 3 (from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) The first day of Hometown Holidays includes the annual lighting of our trees! The tree will be placed in downtown LOT and the lighting ceremony will begin around 6:30 pm. Immediately after the tree lighting ceremony, a dazzling fireworks display will follow. Here’s what to expect visitors on the first day of Hometown Holidays: Descent of the snowy hill (Friday December 3 only!)

Live entertainment at LOT Downtown

Photos with Santa Claus in front of LOT Downtown on Main Street (bring a camera!)

Holiday market with art vendors and food trucks

Games presented by the Merry Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Midway

big Wheel

Carousel

DIY corner

Children’s zoo (Friday December 3 only!) SATURDAY, DEC. 4 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) The second day of Hometown Holidays is an all day affair! Here’s what to expect: Graceland Ninjaz (7 p.m.) and other live entertainment at LOT Downtown

Photos with Santa Claus (only from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday 4 December)

Holiday market with art vendors and food trucks

Games presented by Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Merry Midway

big Wheel

Carousel

DIY corner PASS & TICKETS for hometown holidays 2021 There are several ticket options for Hometown Holidays 2021. Those who want unlimited rides on the Ferris Wheel and Carousel for both days, as well as on Snow Hill, which will only be available on the first day, must purchase a pass. – spend unlimited $ 30. Those interested in unlimited rides but for a single day must purchase the $ 20 unlimited pass that corresponds to their date of attendance. Individual rides on the Ferris Wheel, Carousel, and Snow Hill cost $ 5. All games presented by Methodist Mansfield Medical

Center Merry Midway will be free to play. Unlimited passes and individual ride tickets can be purchased online or during the event at the box office located along Main Street outside the Farr Best Theater. Those who buy online must bring their receipts to the box office to receive bracelets. Tickets can be purchased here. PARKING & CLOSING OF ROADS Main Street in historic downtown Mansfield will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3. The road will reopen completely around 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

Broad Street will face closures on both sides of Main Street starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 3. These closures will end around 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Detour signs will be placed near the Broad Street closures. To verify this card for more information on road closures and to view available parking options. Several streets in and around historic downtown Mansfield will be temporarily designated for one-way parking. If you are parking in a street near the event, please respect the signage that will be installed and park on the appropriate side of the road.

