Ridhi Dogra to make Bollywood debut with action drama Lakadbaggha, starring Anshuman Jha





Ridhi Dogra, known for her captivating performances in several blockbuster daily soap operas and streaming shows, prepares to set foot in Bollywood with upcoming action drama Lakadbaggha. The film, which also stars Anshuman Jha, will see Dogra play the character of a crime division officer in Kolkata and feature some serious action footage. To succeed in these sequences, the actress has already started training with her co-star, Anshuman Jha. When you get down to doing the kind of work you want to do, it finds you. I’m not the kind of actor who will just jump to be part of a movie. It must be meaningful. The process must have a purpose. This is why I chose Lakadbagghabe my first feature film, Dogra said in a statement. She added that I have always chosen to choose teams with depth rather than superficial things that are otherwise important. Ambience, energy and passion are important. And from the first moment I saw Anshuman speak about the film, I knew I wanted to be a part of his process because there was passion, conviction and clarity. As an actor he is so involved that I wanted to be a part of this world he envisioned with so much passion. The icing on the cake is that the script has a human side to you. I am thrilled and relieved because this is the kind of job I want to do and the kind of team I want to collaborate with. Very rarely, we come across an action film whose story, at the base, is universal and has a heart. And this character a Catholic-Bengali cop, a bad ass cop, in Kolkata, very evolved and upright, but loving and passionate. I may have played a forensic policeman before, but it’s very different – she takes it head on; she is in charge. She is a woman in power against a woman who is part of the team in power and that excites me. This character gave me power by training me in action with Vicky and Anshuman. Plus, this character kicks ass (literally). I really enjoy the workshops and look forward to collaborating with Anshuman and doing Action for the first time and doing it justice. Anshuman Jha, who last played a gay man in Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akelefacing Zareen Khan, has been training for 4 months in Krav Maga. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

