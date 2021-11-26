BTS member Taehyung to lend voice to BFF Choi Woo Shik, Taylor Swift and Kanye West for Grammy Awards and more





It is at this time of day that we present our new Hollywood trends to you today. Taehyung, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Robert Pattinson, and more are on our top Hollywood news today. So read on to find out more about today’s Hollywood journalists. Also Read – BTS: South Korean Legislature Divided Over Domestic Gangs Military Service Exemption Deets BTS member Taehyung to voice BFF Choi Woo Shik

According to reports, BTS’s Kim Taehyung could lend her voice for BFF’s new K-drama Choi Woo-Shik Our Beloved Summer. The series is based on a Naver webtoon and also stars Kim Da-Mi, Kim Sung-Cheol, and Roh Jeong-eui. Also Read – BTS: When Japanese Singer Yuiko Told RM, “Thanks For Kissing Me” On Stage And The Leader Was Left Blushing Read Deets Read the full story here: BTS member Taehyung to voice BFF Choi Woo Shik Also Read – BTS: Did you know Jungkook and V were nervous about giving their speeches on AMAs? This is how RM became a savior for them Taylor Swift and Kanye Wests last minute additions for Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy decided to increase the number of Grammy nominees just 24 hours before the list was announced on Tuesday to benefit artists such as Kanye West, Taylor Swift, ABBA and Lil Nas X, according to a New York report. Times. The move, which saw the list of nominees in the top four general categories drop from eight to 10, was touted as a natural progression by CEO Harvey Mason jr. asked about this by Variety on Monday. “We saw it as an incredible opportunity for us to honor more artists and spotlight more good music, and potentially offer a greater opportunity for more genres of music to be honored,” said he said, reports variety.com. Kanye West pleads publicly to find Kim Kardashian Rapper Kanye West has said he “made mistakes” in his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and said “I have to come home”. He made the confession in a moving speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles this week, femalefirst.co.uk reports. Robert Pattinson as Batman is ‘amazing’, says Zoe Kravitz Actress Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman alongside former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, who takes on the title role in “The Batman” and assured fans that her transformation was something amazing. She said, “Rob is perfect for this role. He was amazing. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart and he cares so much about these characters. I’m just so excited for him. to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. “ Andrew Garfield is done with questions about Spider-Man: No Way Home There has been endless speculation about what the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tale will be and whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the iconic character will be present or not. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have plenty of enemies to contend with, and many believe he will have the help of very familiar faces like villains such as Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and what appears to be a new updated version of it. ‘Electro. to recover. (With IANS entries) Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

